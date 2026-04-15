Capacity-building workshop prepares participants for APEC Vietnam 2027

Hanoi (VNA) – The two-day Capacity Building Workshop for APEC Vietnam 2027 opened in Hanoi on April 15, bringing together representatives from the international APEC Secretariat, alongside speakers and experts from the US, New Zealand, Peru and Chile, as well as nearly 100 delegates from Vietnamese ministries, agencies and research institutes.



In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang highlighted that, over nearly four decades of development, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) has established itself as a leading economic forum in the region, making important contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity. As Standing Vice Chair of the National Committee for APEC 2027, Hang affirmed that Vietnam will host the big event at a time when the country is entering a new phase of strategic development, with ambitions for double-digit growth, and the establishment of a new growth model based on productivity, quality and efficiency and enhanced national competitiveness. The country is also advancing its foreign policy at a higher level, guided by principles of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation and diversification, alongside proactive and comprehensive international integration.



In this context, APEC and the Asia-Pacific region remain among Vietnam’s top priorities in its foreign policy. As host of APEC for the third time following 2006 and 2017, Vietnam has pledged to make every effort and work closely with member economies to ensure the success of the 2027 edition, while contributing to shaping the forum’s cooperation agenda in the new phase.



Speaking at the workshop, John W. McIntyre, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Hanoi, described Vietnam as a key partner of the US in the Indo-Pacific, noting its growing role and standing both regionally and globally.



He commended Vietnam’s role within APEC, emphasising that the country’s successful hosting of APEC Years in 2006 and 2017 demonstrated its organisational, coordination and leadership capabilities. The diplomat was confident that Vietnam would build on this experience as it prepares to host APEC 2027.



McIntyre affirmed that the US would continue to work closely with Vietnam in the lead-up to the event through programmes serving capacity building, skills development, the sharing of experience from previous APEC hosts, and enhanced engagement with international experts and partners.



Over the two-day workshop, participants are set to engage with international experts and speakers to review and assess the regional forum’s priorities and progress in cooperation, as well as to discuss future directions. They will also share experience and receive training in key skills such as chairing and co-chairing meetings, agenda setting, document negotiation and consensus building.



The outcomes of the workshop are expected to contribute to the formulation of priorities, initiatives and concrete actions that Vietnam may advance during APEC 2027, to deliver substantive and lasting value for the region.



In the morning of the same day, Hang met with McIntyre, officials from the US Department of State, the US-APEC RISE programme, and international experts and speakers to thank them for their cooperation and support, and to discuss preparations for APEC 2027./.

VNA