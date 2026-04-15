NA Standing Committee gives in-principle approval for establishment of Dong Nai city

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee considered and approved a resolution on the establishment of 10 wards in southern Dong Nai province, and gave opinions on the plan to set up Dong Nai as a centrally-run city on April 14.



At its first session, the NA Standing Committee also endorsed in principle the establishment of the People’s Court and People’s Procuracy of Dong Nai city.



Regarding the Government’s proposal to convert 10 communes into wards, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh underscored that the move aligns with the Party Central Committee and Politburo's policies to build Dong Nai into a centrally-governed city based on its current provincial boundaries. The conversion is deemed necessary to meet the required ratio of wards for such a status.



Verification by NA bodies confirmed that all criteria and conditions for the 10 administrative units have been fully met, with comprehensive and compliant documentation, and that public consultations were conducted in accordance with regulations.



On the broader plan to establish Dong Nai city, the Vice Chairman called on members to provide feedback on the dossier to be submitted to the NA, including a proposal allowing the Government to recognise the locality as a Tier-1 urban centre prior to the completion of its master plan. The Ministry of Construction was tasked with finalising the draft master plan by April 30.



Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Van Mai expressed strong support for the proposals, noting that the plan is grounded in solid political, legal, and practical foundations. He said the new status will expand development space and serve as a strong growth driver for the locality.



In terms of apparatus organisation, there was broad consensus on synchronously converting the existing provincial People’s Court and People’s Procuracy into corresponding municipal-level bodies without altering their jurisdiction.



Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, said Dong Nai holds a strategic position of special significance in terms of national defence, security, and foreign affairs. It possesses multiple development factors, including key projects and large industrial parks, while being the first nationwide to have completed the building of new-style rural areas province-wide. All indicate that Dong Nai is now eligible for becoming a centrally-run city.



The NA Standing Committee voted and approved in principle the establishment of 10 wards, Dong Nai city, and its judicial institutions. Relevant dossiers are to be finalised and submitted to the legislature by April 16, with the resolutions expected to take effect from April 30.



Dinh also affirmed that existing documents held by citizens and businesses will remain valid until replaced. Where changes are necessary, Dong Nai authorities will cover related costs to ensure maximum convenience./.

VNA