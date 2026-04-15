Politics

NA Standing Committee gives in-principle approval for establishment of Dong Nai city

The NA Standing Committee voted and approved in principle the establishment of 10 wards, Dong Nai city, and its judicial institutions.

Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee vote on a resolution on the establishment of 10 wards in Dong Nai province on April 14. (Photo: VNA)
Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee vote on a resolution on the establishment of 10 wards in Dong Nai province on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee considered and approved a resolution on the establishment of 10 wards in southern Dong Nai province, and gave opinions on the plan to set up Dong Nai as a centrally-run city on April 14.

At its first session, the NA Standing Committee also endorsed in principle the establishment of the People’s Court and People’s Procuracy of Dong Nai city.

Regarding the Government’s proposal to convert 10 communes into wards, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh underscored that the move aligns with the Party Central Committee and Politburo's policies to build Dong Nai into a centrally-governed city based on its current provincial boundaries. The conversion is deemed necessary to meet the required ratio of wards for such a status.

Verification by NA bodies confirmed that all criteria and conditions for the 10 administrative units have been fully met, with comprehensive and compliant documentation, and that public consultations were conducted in accordance with regulations.

On the broader plan to establish Dong Nai city, the Vice Chairman called on members to provide feedback on the dossier to be submitted to the NA, including a proposal allowing the Government to recognise the locality as a Tier-1 urban centre prior to the completion of its master plan. The Ministry of Construction was tasked with finalising the draft master plan by April 30.

Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Van Mai expressed strong support for the proposals, noting that the plan is grounded in solid political, legal, and practical foundations. He said the new status will expand development space and serve as a strong growth driver for the locality.

In terms of apparatus organisation, there was broad consensus on synchronously converting the existing provincial People’s Court and People’s Procuracy into corresponding municipal-level bodies without altering their jurisdiction.

Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, said Dong Nai holds a strategic position of special significance in terms of national defence, security, and foreign affairs. It possesses multiple development factors, including key projects and large industrial parks, while being the first nationwide to have completed the building of new-style rural areas province-wide. All indicate that Dong Nai is now eligible for becoming a centrally-run city.

The NA Standing Committee voted and approved in principle the establishment of 10 wards, Dong Nai city, and its judicial institutions. Relevant dossiers are to be finalised and submitted to the legislature by April 16, with the resolutions expected to take effect from April 30.

Dinh also affirmed that existing documents held by citizens and businesses will remain valid until replaced. Where changes are necessary, Dong Nai authorities will cover related costs to ensure maximum convenience./.

VNA
#National Assembly Standing Committee #in-principle approval #establishment of Dong Nai city Dong Nai
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The Dong Nai River Corridor economic axis, along with the Free Trade Zone and the Airport Urban Area, is expected to be a new growth pole for Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai pushes to gain centrally-run city status

At the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee held from March 23–25, the committee agreed in-principle to the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally-governed city, assigning the Politburo to direct the Government to finalise the proposal for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and decision.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man receives Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli in Rome on April 14 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Vietnam values Italy’s leading role in Europe: NA Chairman

The Vietnamese National Assembly and the Italian Parliament should increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially the high level; coordinate to effectively implement the outcomes of visits and signed cooperation agreements; and promote the elevation of Vietnam–Italy relations to a new level.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace in Rome on the afternoon of April 14 (local time). Photo: VNA

NA Chairman meets with Italian President

Vietnam and Italy should promote the role of their legislative bodies and enhance oversight of the implementation of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements. In particular, they should expand cooperation into emerging fields where Italy has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and high-quality human resource training.

National Assembly Chairman visits Vietnamese community in Italy (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Italy

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently place people at the centre of development, stressing that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and an important resource for national growth.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse meet with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in China on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Vietnamese diplomatic staff, community in China

The leader commended the Vietnamese Embassy and agencies in China for their efforts in handling a large workload across a vast area, closely following the Party’s guidelines and effectively carrying out tasks related to external relations, economic diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, and overseas Vietnamese affairs.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) and Maurizio Acerbo, General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party (PRC) of Italy, at their meeting on April 14 (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Italy’s Communist Reconstruction Party leader in Rome

Regarding future cooperation orientations, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested that the two parties enhance mutual understanding and exchanges, deepen relations in a substantive manner, and promote their roles in strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. He called for increased people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, arts, education and training, tourism, and locality-to-locality links.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets Chairwoman of the Italy – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Chiara Gribaudo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – Italy parliamentary friendship strengthened

Welcoming the top Vietnamese legislator and a high-level delegation of Vietnam to Italy, Gribaudo highly valued the growing cooperation between the two parliaments, and expressed her hope that the Italy – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group will soon organise a visit to Vietnam to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Vietnamese students in China welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s visit to China and his spouse at the airport (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit to China carries significance: Chinese scholar

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s visit to China from April 14-17 will inject fresh momentum into the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, intensify connectivity, and create conditions to upgrade cooperation in trade, infrastructure, security, and people-to-people ties, ultimately supporting regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his entourage visit the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei province on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader visits China’s Xiong'an New Area

Established in April 2017, the Xiong’an New Area is regarded by China as an important historical strategic choice of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, following the development of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in Guangdong and the Pudong New Area in Shanghai.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly are welcomed at Beijing Capital International Airport on April 14 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Beijing, beginning state visit to China

The state visit marks a new beginning in the bilateral relations as both countries enter a new stage of development. Vietnam is stepping into a new development era following the successful 14th National Party Congress, while China is embarking on the implementation of its 15th five-year socio-economic development plan.