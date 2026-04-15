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Tay Ninh strengthens cooperation in human resource training with Japan’s Okayama

Tay Ninh province is currently home to over 2,000 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of nearly 25 billion USD. Japan ranks fourth among the foreign investors, with 176 projects worth more than 1.26 billion USD.

Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee Le Van Han and Mayor of Okayama city Masao Omori sign a joint declaration on cooperation between the two localities. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee Le Van Han and Mayor of Okayama city Masao Omori sign a joint declaration on cooperation between the two localities. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – A delegation from Japan’s Okayama City, led by Mayor Masao Omori, paid a working visit to the southern province of Tay Ninh on April 15, aiming to enhance exchanges and promote bilateral cooperation between the two localities.

The delegation was received by Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee Le Van Han, along with representatives from provincial departments and agencies.

At the meeting, both sides shared updates on their socio-economic development, reviewed past cooperation outcomes, and discussed future orientations. Key areas included high-tech industries, supporting industries, human resource training, internship programmes, and cultural and tourism exchanges.

Han highlighted the visit as an important opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and foster more substantive and effective cooperation.

He noted that Tay Ninh has recorded encouraging socio-economic achievements in recent years. In 2025, the province’s GRDP expanded by 9.52%, placing it among the country’s high-growth localities. Its economic structure has continued to shift towards industrialisation, with industry and construction driving growth. Total import-export turnover exceeded 31 billion USD, with Japan remaining a key trade partner, accounting for nearly 1.5 billion USD.

Tay Ninh province is currently home to over 2,000 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of nearly 25 billion USD. Japan ranks fourth among the foreign investors, with 176 projects worth more than 1.26 billion USD. Japanese enterprises operating in Tay Ninh are mainly engaged in manufacturing, mechanical engineering, electronics, and agro-forestry-fishery processing.

Looking ahead, Tay Ninh aims to attract further investment in high-tech industries, supporting industries, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, semiconductor production, high-tech agriculture, and renewable energy. The province also proposed expanding cooperation in human resource training and sending Vietnamese workers to Japan, particularly in precision engineering, automotive technology, nursing, and elderly care. Strengthening links between training institutions and businesses was also highlighted as key to improving workforce quality.

Both sides discussed expanding cooperation in culture and education, including developing a display space at the Vietnam–Japan Friendship Cultural Village in Tay Ninh, and creating tourism products incorporating Japanese cultural elements.

For his part, Omori praised the strong ties between Vietnam and Japan, as well as between Tay Ninh and Okayama. Amid deepening international integration, businesses from Okayama are increasingly expanding overseas, with Vietnam considered a strategic destination. He expressed his hope that Vietnamese localities, including Tay Ninh, would continue to facilitate Japanese enterprises in exploring investment and business opportunities.

Omori also noted that Okayama is facing labour shortages in sectors such as construction, nursing, elderly care, driving, and commerce. He expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation with Tay Ninh in training and recruiting qualified workers to meet local development needs, while creating more job opportunities and improving incomes for Vietnamese labourers.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to consolidate and expand cooperation based on existing agreements, while considering updates to align with new conditions. A joint statement on cooperation between Tay Ninh and Okayama was signed, laying the groundwork for deeper, more practical and sustainable ties in the future./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Japan #Okayama #Tay Ninh #human resources #precision engineering #automotive technology #nursing #elderly care
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