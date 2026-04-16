Quang Ninh drafts plan for Vietnam’s first free digital, knowledge-based economy zone

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh is accelerating procedures to seek central authorities' approval for piloting a free digital and knowledge-based economic zone – a next-generation specialised economic zone model aimed at driving growth through core technologies and data.



According to the Quang Ninh Economic Zone Authority (QEZA), the proposal is under appraisal by the Ministry of Finance, which is consulting relevant ministries and agencies before submitting it to the Prime Minister.



The planned zone is set to span about 26,380 hectares across key areas including Hoang Que, Viet Hung, Bai Chay and Tuan Chau. Unlike existing zones focused on traditional industry and border trade, the new model will be built on four pillars: concentrated digital technology, AI and data centres, an Asia-level disaster recovery data hub, and an education city.



The project aims to develop an integrated digital ecosystem capable of attracting 80–150 global Big Tech firms, including semiconductor design and AI projects. Once operational, it is expected to contribute 8–12% of the province’s GRDP and create 150,000–250,000 high-quality jobs.



The initiative underscores Quang Ninh’s shift from resource-based growth towards a model driven by digital data and knowledge, supporting a broader transition from “brown” to “green” development.



The province’s stable geological conditions and ample clean energy supply are seen as key advantages, with ambitions to become a major data storage and disaster recovery hub in Southeast Asia.



To support the plan, authorities are proposing special policy mechanisms, including regulatory sandbox frameworks, “tech visa” schemes to attract global talent, and modern governance models to improve the investment climate.



Local authorities said the zone would not only open up new growth space for the province but also enhance national data security and competitiveness, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science-technology, innovation and national digital transformation./.

VNA