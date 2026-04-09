Society

Quang Ninh digitises entire administrative process

The effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, coupled with strong public engagement, is providing new impetus for Quang Ninh to accelerate administrative reform and advance toward a transparent, modern and sustainable public governance model in the years ahead.

A civil servant in Mao Khe ward, Quang Ninh province, guides a resident in submitting notarisation applications via the National Public Service Portal. (Photo: VNA)
A civil servant in Mao Khe ward, Quang Ninh province, guides a resident in submitting notarisation applications via the National Public Service Portal. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – After nine months of operating under the two-tier local government model, introduced on July 1, 2025, the northern province of Quang Ninh has achieved notable advances in digital transformation, most prominently the full electronic handling of administrative procedures through a unified processing system.

Administrative procedures are now carried out with greater transparency, reducing processing times while improving service quality for citizens and businesses. The province’s shared digital platforms, covering document management, the official web portal and the administrative procedure processing system, are functioning smoothly and consistently, ensuring seamless connectivity between the two levels of local government.

In addition to processing all administrative dossiers online, Quang Ninh has delivered online public services for 100% of existing administrative procedures. More than 80% of electronic documents with digital signatures are exchanged among administrative agencies.

The progress has been underpinned by coordinated investment in telecommunications and internet infrastructure. Currently, 5G coverage reaches 94% of the population, while all government agencies and public units operate local area networks (LAN) and maintain dedicated wide area networks (WAN) supporting the e-government system. Around 30% of users have access to fixed broadband speeds above 1Gbps, and all eligible adults have been granted electronic identification accounts. The province’s Intelligent Operation Centre (IOC) has also strengthened data aggregation and analysis capabilities, enabling more effective, data-driven governance.

In the first quarter of 2026, Quang Ninh further expanded the “Digital Literacy for All” initiative across localities and departments to enhance digital skills among officials and residents. Training activities have been intensified through practical courses on information technology and artificial intelligence (AI) application. AI solutions have been piloted in 118 educational institutions, supporting broader digital transformation across the education sector.

Meanwhile, all workers outside the public sector have been provided access to basic digital skills training.

The effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, coupled with strong public engagement, is providing new impetus for Quang Ninh to accelerate administrative reform and advance toward a transparent, modern and sustainable public governance model in the years ahead./.

VNA
#Quang Ninh #digital transformation #administrative procedures #two-tier local government model #digital skills Quang Ninh
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