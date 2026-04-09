Results become benchmark for science-technology governance

Hanoi (VNA) – One year after organisational consolidation, the Ministry of Science and Technology is steadily shifting from administrative management to a development-facilitating governance model. Guided by the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, the ministry is accelerating results-based governance grounded in digital platforms.



Strengthening accountability, modernising governance



Following the merger with the Ministry of Information and Communications, the ministry’s organisational apparatus has been significantly streamlined, while leadership coordination has improved. The minister issued 90 conclusions with 263 key directions, focusing on internal governance reform, digital transformation and science-technology development.



Working methods have evolved, with artificial intelligence applied in several processes to enhance efficiency and decision-making. The principle of transparency in progress, responsibility and outcomes has been implemented to strengthen discipline and performance system-wide. Positive momentum has emerged, with sectoral revenue increasing by about 25% and its contribution to GDP rising to over 35%.

According to Chu Thuc Dat, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Technology And Innovation, the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation establishes regulatory sandbox mechanisms for testing new technologies, products and business models. Amendments to the Law on Technology Transfer allow the State to purchase and disseminate technologies through free provision, preferential treatment, or conditional licensing, helping enterprises access advanced technologies faster, lower innovation costs and accelerate commercialisation.

Programme management is also shifting from process control to outcome-based evaluation. Tasks are assigned to address specific development challenges linked to productivity, growth and competitiveness, and are managed on a unified national digital platform.



Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the National Digital Transformation Agency, said facilitative governance in digital transformation emphasises the State’s role in building institutions, standards, shared infrastructure and coordination mechanisms rather than direct intervention. Flexible policies aim to remove bottlenecks related to digital platforms, technical standards and technology testing, alongside stronger decentralisation tied to performance assessment.



The new approach promotes data-driven, real-time governance centred on citizens, businesses and implementing agencies, while fostering an innovation ecosystem through infrastructure and data sharing and support for pilot models.



From pre-inspection to post-inspection



The ministry’s governance model is being implemented through key pillars, notably the shift from pre-inspection to post-inspection, focusing on evaluating outcomes instead of intervening in implementation methods, thereby enhancing autonomy and accountability.



A risk acceptance and risk-sharing mechanism marks a major breakthrough, allowing organisations using State funds to avoid reimbursement if procedures are strictly followed despite unmet outcomes, encouraging bold experimentation and innovation. Digital transformation in administration is advancing through a national digital platform for managing science-technology and innovation activities, enabling transparent monitoring and evidence-based budget allocation.



New financial and asset mechanisms reduce administrative procedures by automatically granting ownership and usage rights for research outcomes to host organisations and applying product-based funding models that expand autonomy. Profit-sharing policies guarantee authors at least 30% of commercialisation revenues while rewarding contributors to technology transfer. Placing enterprises at the centre of the innovation ecosystem, the State is shifting from regulator to enabler through tax incentives, interest support, technology adoption funding and shared research infrastructure. It also acts as the “first buyer” of strategic research and technology products addressing national challenges, while introducing special mechanisms to attract talent, including chief engineer roles with negotiated remuneration and tailored incentives.



The ministry is guiding localities in implementing science-technology, innovation and digital transformation programmes aligned with double-digit growth targets, including provincial innovation centres, regulatory sandbox models and improved telecommunications services.



After one year of consolidation, the transition to facilitative governance marks not only an operational reform but also a shift in development thinking. With expanded autonomy and controlled risk acceptance, science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are expected to become key drivers of rapid and sustainable growth in the years ahead./.