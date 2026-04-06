Sci-Tech

Digital transformation gathers pace nationwide

Adopted by the Politburo in late 2024, Resolution 57 positions science – technology development, innovation, and digital transformation as a top important breakthrough and strategic pillar for Vietnam’s development in the new era. Early implementation shows a clear shift toward data-driven governance and technology-enabled public services.

Voters can access essential information about candidates on the VNeID app, enabling them to proactively learn and enhance their awareness when participating in elections. (Photo: VNA)
Voters can access essential information about candidates on the VNeID app, enabling them to proactively learn and enhance their awareness when participating in elections. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW is translated into action, digital transformation is accelerating and spreading from the central to local levels, while innovation is gaining momentum, laying the groundwork for developing a digital economy and digital society.

Adopted by the Politburo in late 2024, Resolution 57 positions science – technology development, innovation, and digital transformation as a top important breakthrough and strategic pillar for Vietnam’s development in the new era. Early implementation shows a clear shift toward data-driven governance and technology-enabled public services.

Administrative reform has emerged as a key breakthrough. Efforts to streamline procedures are being rolled out across ministries, sectors and localities, improving service quality and satisfaction among citizens and businesses, contributing to sucefully implementing the country’s socio-economic goals.

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The Intelligent Operations Centre (IOC) of Ho Chi Minh City’s Civil Judgment Enforcement Department is the first IOC of its kind in the country. (Photo: VNA)

As Vietnam targets a top-three ASEAN ranking for business environment and seeks to gain double-digit growth, reforms in institutions, data systems and digital infrastructure have become increasingly urgent.

In this context, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Science and Technology have signed an inter-agency coordination framework to advance administrative reform in a unified and synchronised manner. The move aims to ensure closer alignment, flexibility and mutual support in line with the Central Steering Committee on science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation.

A notable step is the launch of a digital civil judgment enforcement platform by the Ministry of Justice. The system marks a shift from traditional administration to modern, data-based governance, integrating digital technologies and artificial intelligence across enforcement processes. It is expected to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement while making procedures more accessible and transparent for citizens and businesses.

At the local level, digital transformation is also gaining traction. In the central city of Hue, authorities are integrating social security services into the VNeID digital identity application and expanding cashless payments. The city aims for full coverage of eligible citizens with digital IDs linked to social security accounts, supported by grassroots outreach, especially in remote and ethnic minority areas.

Meanwhile, the southernmost province of Ca Mau is investing in digital infrastructure and data systems as core assets for building an efficient digital government. Partnerships with global technology firms such as Dell Technologies and AMD have introduced advanced solutions, including AI applications and secure data storage, helping improve public sector productivity and safeguard data against rising cybersecurity risks.

Piloting new technologies unlocks fresh growth potential

By deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera systems for monitoring and handling violations, Hanoi is gradually translating the spirit of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW into practical urban governance.

Since early March 2026, more than 7,300 traffic violations have been detected through the system. Operating around the clock, the cameras not only improve enforcement efficiency but also raise public awareness and compliance. Real-time data allows rapid coordination with on-ground forces, helping reduce congestion and accidents.

In the northern province of Dien Bien, a pilot project on the “low-altitude economy” is underway, focusing on the application of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Rather than testing technology in isolation, the project is designed around practical use cases, assessing the socio-economic impact of integrating drones into production, logistics and public management. The pilot is expected to provide valuable data for refining regulatory frameworks and shaping a viable development model that can be replicated by other localities in the future.

Similarly, the southern province of Tay Ninh is stepping up efforts to adopt advanced technologies, particularly in industry, high-tech agriculture, digital transformation and services. UAVs have been identified as a priority area, with local authorities promoting investment and partnerships to develop a drone technology ecosystem. Agreements with domestic firms aim to establish a regional hub for UAV research, testing and application in the Southeast region, contributing to developing the high-tech industry and training high-quality human resources.

These initiatives across localities nationwide underscore a consistent approach - placing data at the centre, using technology as a tool, and ensuring effective implementation. As Resolution 57 moves from policy to practice, Vietnam is building a more agile, innovative and digitally driven growth model./.

VNA
#Digital transformation #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW #Vietnam #digital economy #digital society
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