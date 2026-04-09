Media promotes culture of efficient energy use

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Vietnam Journalists Association, on April 8 launched the 2026 Press Awards on promoting energy efficiency and conservation, aiming to raise public awareness and encourage responsible energy consumption.



In recent years, the Party and State have issued a range of key policies on energy development. Notably, Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW of the Politburo on ensuring national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045, underscores the importance of promoting energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and protecting the environment. These efforts are seen not only as urgent requirements but also as shared responsibilities toward future generations. The annual press awards, part of the National Programme on Energy Efficiency and Conservation (VNEEP) for 2019–2030, aim to honour outstanding journalistic works that not only reflect current challenges but also propose innovative solutions and models to promote sustainable energy use.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long highlighted that 2026 marks the 15th edition of the awards, emphasising innovation and alignment with evolving development demands. He described the topic as rich in practical materials, spanning energy-saving practices in production and daily life, renewable energy development, green transition, and sustainable consumption.



Nguyen Duc Loi, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, noted that the awards provide an important professional platform for journalists to demonstrate social responsibility and creativity, while contributing to meaningful changes in public perception.



The awards feature two main categories: press works across print, radio, television, and online platforms, and a dedicated category for video clips, which may be published on digital media or official social platforms.



Entries must be published between September 2, 2025 and September 10, 2026 on licensed media outlets. The awards are open to professional and non-professional journalists, contributors, communications officers, and Vietnamese citizens with eligible works.



The awards ceremony is scheduled for November 2026, with a total of 32 prizes, including one special prize worth 20 million VND (760 USD), along with A, B, C, and consolation prizes./.

VNA