Business

Vietnam, US promote substantive, sustainable economic cooperation

US business representatives showed confidence in Vietnam’s potential and investment climate, offering specific recommendations in energy, high-tech, logistics, trade, finance, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer goods.

A view of the working session between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan and a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Hanoi. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade )
A view of the working session between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan and a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Hanoi. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade )

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has held a working session with a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), led by its Interim President & CEO Brian McFeeters.

At the meeting, Tan underscored that Vietnam consistently regards the US as a leading strategic partner in economic and trade fields. He affirmed the country’s commitment to maintaining a stable socio-political environment, advancing institutional reforms, and enhancing the transparency and predictability of policies, thereby fostering a favourable and reliable investment and business climate.

Vietnam is advancing green, sustainable industrialisation, prioritising high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing, while developing synchronously energy, logistics and digital infrastructure, he added.

US business representatives showed confidence in Vietnam’s potential and investment climate, offering specific recommendations in energy, high-tech, logistics, trade, finance, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer goods.

Key proposals covered the growth of the LNG market, gas-fired power, renewable energy, and direct power purchase agreements (DPPA), along with updates to policy frameworks for technology sectors, supply chains, and the digital economy.

Tan acknowledged the importance of these inputs, noting that they serve as important references for authorities in refining policies and enhancing governance effectiveness. He said the Ministry of Industry and Trade will work closely with relevant ministries and agencies to consider these recommendations based on feasibility, balanced interests and alignment with international practices.

Regarding future cooperation, the official highlighted key priority pillars, including ensuring energy security through LNG and renewable energy, developing high-tech industries and digital infrastructure, promoting e-commerce, logistics and the digital economy, and strengthening coordination in healthcare, agriculture, standards and market management.

On trade-related matters, Tan stated that Vietnam is engaging with the US in a transparent, constructive and cooperative manner. He also encouraged the US business community to continue playing a bridging role and providing objective and positive input to help reinforce a sustainable environment of cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy Minister affirmed that the Vietnamese Government regards the US business community as an important, long-term and trusted partner, and remains committed to maintaining an open and substantive policy dialogue mechanism, working alongside enterprises towards balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial economic and trade ties./.






VNA
#Vietnam US economic ties #Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan #USABC Brian McFeeters #US-ASEAN Business Council United States Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre, front row) and the USABC delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister works with USABC to foster economic and investment ties

US businesses appreciated the increasingly favourable investment and business environment in Vietnam, as well as the country’s strong commitments, vision, and concrete actions, particularly the administrative streamlining efforts. They reaffirmed their commitment to long-term investment, production, and business cooperation with Vietnam in the coming period.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho honours coffee processing firms and artisans. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's pavilion opens at Coffee Expo Seoul 2026

Nguyen Nam Hai, Chairman of VICOFA, said Vietnam’s coffee exports to the RoK exceeded 196 million USD in 2025, up 37.8% year-on-year. In the first quarter of this year, export value reached nearly 45 million USD, indicating strong growth potential.

A farmer harvests lemons in Vietnam. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Protocol signed for pomelo, lemon exports to China

Pomelo and lemon are among Vietnam’s most advantageous agricultural products. The country currently has around 106,000 hectares of pomelo cultivation, placing it among the world’s major producers.

A view of the press conference on reviewing the banking industry’s Q1 performance in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Bank credit supports high GDP growth in Q1 2026

The SBV has set a credit growth target of 15% for 2026, with adjustments depending on the actual situation, ensuring inflation control, macroeconomic stability, support for economic growth, and the safety of the credit institution system.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the Vietnam – Bavaria business roundtable in Munich. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – Bavaria roundtable strengthens business ties

Addressing a recent Vietnam–Bavaria business roundtable in Munich, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh underscored the strong momentum of the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership, particularly across trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Tom Attenborough (right), head of international business development for primary markets at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

LSE sees strong outlook for Vietnam’s capital market

Vietnam’s outlook remained positive, supported by strong economic growth and clear policy direction, and deeper participation from international investors would be key to sustaining double-digit expansion, said Tom Attenborough, head of international business development for primary markets.

The southern area of Khanh Hoa province holds significant potential for developing wind power projects. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tested by rising global energy risks

Energy security today extends beyond supply stability to include adaptability and technological self-reliance in clean energy. With proactive integration and sustained investment in renewables, Vietnam is well positioned to turn external pressures into an opportunity to drive a greener, more resilient economic transformation

Online shopping is a common habit among office workers. (Photo: VNA)

E-commerce boom shadowed by surge in counterfeit goods

What appears to be a convenient digital marketplace is, in many cases, riddled with sophisticated traps. With a single click, trust can quickly be exchanged for fake or substandard products, online newspaper vietnamplus.vn reported.

Border Guard officers in Dong Thap inspect and verify fishing vessels before they depart from port. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap steps up digital vessel management, strengthens traceability

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has rolled out a plan to implement recommendations from the European Commission on tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, aiming to fully fix shortcomings and contribute to the removal of the “yellow card” warning in 2026.

Tran Phu petrol station in Nghia Lo ward, Quang Ngai supplies E10 petrol to local residents. (Photo: VNA)

Dung Quat biofuel plant set for full-capacity operations in April

BSR-BF Director Pham Van Vuong said the company is looking to expand into new areas such as biodiesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), microalgae, and afforestation, opening up broader growth prospects and strengthening its position in the green energy value chain.

Emma McDonald, Australian Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, speaks at the conference on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia boost cooperation in fintech

Australian companies have strengths in regtech, data governance, cybersecurity, payment infrastructure, and digital assets—areas that align with Vietnam’s priorities. Their experience in highly regulated environments could help Vietnam address challenges such as financial fraud, cybercrime, and security risks.