Business

Vietnam – Bavaria roundtable strengthens business ties

Addressing a recent Vietnam–Bavaria business roundtable in Munich, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh underscored the strong momentum of the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership, particularly across trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the Vietnam – Bavaria business roundtable in Munich. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the Vietnam – Bavaria business roundtable in Munich. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Vietnam’s steady growth and rising role in global supply chains are creating expanding opportunities for German enterprises, as the country targets industrialised nation status by 2030, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh has said.

Bavaria, one of Germany’s most economically advanced states with a GDP on par with Switzerland, hosts a growing number of companies investing in and partnering with Vietnam.

Addressing a recent Vietnam – Bavaria business roundtable in Munich, Ambassador Thanh underscored the strong momentum of the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership, particularly across trade, investment and economic cooperation.

He highlighted major collaborative projects, including the Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway involving Siemens Mobility, noting that Vietnam is well positioned to support German firms’ strategies to diversify markets and supply chains, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises.

At the event, Vietnamese Embassy officials presented updated investment policies, with a focus on high-tech sectors, digital transformation, manufacturing and sustainable development.

German participants voiced strong confidence in Vietnam’s market prospects, while sharing business experiences, expansion plans and implementation challenges. Both sides held open discussions on improving the investment climate, enhancing business connectivity and strengthening institutional support.

In remarks to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Berlin, Christoph Angerbauer, member of the Supervisory Board of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Munich and Upper Bavaria, said bilateral trade and investment ties hold considerable potential, noting that trade has tripled over the past decade and gained further momentum since the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect.

Till Gartner of mgm technology partners GmbH, which employs over 1,000 Vietnamese programmers globally, around 20% of its workforce, described Vietnam as a key market since 2016, praising local engineers for their strong work ethic and capabilities in artificial intelligence and critical security systems.

During his visit, Ambassador Thanh also met with Eric Beißwenger, Bavarian State Minister for European and International Relations to discuss areas of mutual economic interest./.

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