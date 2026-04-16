Vietnam, Egypt strengthen cooperation in chemicals and fertilisers

Cairo (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), led by General Director Nguyen Huu Tu, has paid a working visit to Egypt to promote cooperation in chemicals and fertilisers, contributing to boosting trade ties between the two countries.

Vinachem signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation with Kayan for International Trade, a company accounting for around 40% of Egypt’s apatite mining and export market share on April 14.

Under the document, Kayan, with advantages in supply capacity and logistics costs, will provide raw materials for Vinachem’s fertiliser plants in the coming time.

In addition to raw material supply, the two sides aim to expand markets for Vinachem’s key products such as fertilisers, chemicals, batteries, accumulators and consumer goods. Kayan will act as a bridge to help Vietnamese products access the Egyptian market as well as Middle East and North Africa.

Both sides expect that the MoU will create a long-term framework for cooperation in apatite ore supply and the development of the chemicals and fertilisers market, thereby enhancing substantive trade relations between the two countries.

On the same day, the Vinachem delegation also visited and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt. At the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Nam Duong highly valued the group’s efforts to expand markets, affirming that the embassy stands ready to accompany and support Vinachem as well as other Vietnamese enterprises in exploring the Egyptian market, connecting with partners and implementing cooperation activities in Egypt.

For his part, General Director Tu thanked the embassy and expressed his hope that it would continue supporting the group’s activities in Egypt in the coming time.

In 2025, Vinachem imported about 415,000 tonnes of apatite ore from Egypt, with a total value of about 40 million USD. Following the newly signed document, the group hopes to further expand imports of this strategic raw material, with expected demand ranging from 1 million to 1.5 million tonnes per year./.