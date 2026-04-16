Business

Vietnam, Egypt strengthen cooperation in chemicals and fertilisers

Vinachem signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation with Kayan for International Trade, a company accounting for around 40% of Egypt’s apatite mining and export market share on April 14.

Vinachem General Director Nguyen Huu Tu (right) and Chairman of Kayan for International Trade Hatem Elgama exchange the signed agreement.. (Photo: VNA)
Vinachem General Director Nguyen Huu Tu (right) and Chairman of Kayan for International Trade Hatem Elgama exchange the signed agreement.. (Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), led by General Director Nguyen Huu Tu, has paid a working visit to Egypt to promote cooperation in chemicals and fertilisers, contributing to boosting trade ties between the two countries.

Vinachem signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation with Kayan for International Trade, a company accounting for around 40% of Egypt’s apatite mining and export market share on April 14.

Under the document, Kayan, with advantages in supply capacity and logistics costs, will provide raw materials for Vinachem’s fertiliser plants in the coming time.

In addition to raw material supply, the two sides aim to expand markets for Vinachem’s key products such as fertilisers, chemicals, batteries, accumulators and consumer goods. Kayan will act as a bridge to help Vietnamese products access the Egyptian market as well as Middle East and North Africa.

Both sides expect that the MoU will create a long-term framework for cooperation in apatite ore supply and the development of the chemicals and fertilisers market, thereby enhancing substantive trade relations between the two countries.

On the same day, the Vinachem delegation also visited and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt. At the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Nam Duong highly valued the group’s efforts to expand markets, affirming that the embassy stands ready to accompany and support Vinachem as well as other Vietnamese enterprises in exploring the Egyptian market, connecting with partners and implementing cooperation activities in Egypt.

For his part, General Director Tu thanked the embassy and expressed his hope that it would continue supporting the group’s activities in Egypt in the coming time.

In 2025, Vinachem imported about 415,000 tonnes of apatite ore from Egypt, with a total value of about 40 million USD. Following the newly signed document, the group hopes to further expand imports of this strategic raw material, with expected demand ranging from 1 million to 1.5 million tonnes per year./.

VNA
#Vietnam #Egypt #cooperation #chemicals #fertilisers
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Workers process seafood for export. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s long-term investment appeal remains intact: EuroCham

Up to 93% of European enterprises said they would recommend Vietnam as an investment destination – one of the highest endorsement levels in the history of the BCI survey. This indicates that investors are clearly distinguishing between short-term operational challenges and their long-term strategic outlook.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho honours coffee processing firms and artisans. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's pavilion opens at Coffee Expo Seoul 2026

Nguyen Nam Hai, Chairman of VICOFA, said Vietnam’s coffee exports to the RoK exceeded 196 million USD in 2025, up 37.8% year-on-year. In the first quarter of this year, export value reached nearly 45 million USD, indicating strong growth potential.

A farmer harvests lemons in Vietnam. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Protocol signed for pomelo, lemon exports to China

Pomelo and lemon are among Vietnam’s most advantageous agricultural products. The country currently has around 106,000 hectares of pomelo cultivation, placing it among the world’s major producers.

A view of the press conference on reviewing the banking industry’s Q1 performance in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Bank credit supports high GDP growth in Q1 2026

The SBV has set a credit growth target of 15% for 2026, with adjustments depending on the actual situation, ensuring inflation control, macroeconomic stability, support for economic growth, and the safety of the credit institution system.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the Vietnam – Bavaria business roundtable in Munich. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – Bavaria roundtable strengthens business ties

Addressing a recent Vietnam–Bavaria business roundtable in Munich, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh underscored the strong momentum of the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership, particularly across trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Tom Attenborough (right), head of international business development for primary markets at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

LSE sees strong outlook for Vietnam’s capital market

Vietnam’s outlook remained positive, supported by strong economic growth and clear policy direction, and deeper participation from international investors would be key to sustaining double-digit expansion, said Tom Attenborough, head of international business development for primary markets.