Conference identifies drivers for Vietnam’s cultural development in new era

Hanoi (VNA) – A national scientific conference on developing Vietnamese culture in the new era under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW was held on April 15, bringing together scholars, researchers, lecturers, cultural regulators and artists nationwide to analyse the resolution's theoretical and practical approaches.



The event, organised by the Hanoi University of Culture, focused on key issues in cultural development in the new context. Guided by Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, discussions highlighted institutional reform, a shift from administrative management to development-oriented governance, and strengthening the State’s facilitating role.



Participants underscored the need to build value systems for the nation and the Vietnamese people in the digital era amid the growing impact of social media. They also emphasised preserving and promoting cultural heritage in tandem with sustainable development, calling for greater digitalisation, improved public engagement and stronger links with tourism and community livelihoods.



The conference also analysed the potential and challenges in developing cultural industries, identifying them as a new growth driver, while pointing out bottlenecks related to policy frameworks, markets, copyright protection and digital infrastructure.



Human resources development was highlighted as a decisive factor that requires reforms in the training mindset to equip cultural workers with professional, governance and technological competencies suited to the new era.



Beyond identifying issues, the conference also provided an objective assessment of the current cultural landscape, noting both achievements and limitations, including uneven development, insufficient investment, risks of value distortion and challenges posed by the digital environment. Participants proposed practical recommendations to implement Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW.



The conference, which received 162 papers, reaffirmed a shared view that culture must develop in tandem with politics, the economy, and society, with a focus on building well-rounded Vietnamese people, improving institutions, mobilising resources, leveraging heritage and promoting cultural industries and the creative economy as drivers of fast and sustainable growth./.

VNA