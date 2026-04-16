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Fuel taxes cut to 0% from April 16

Accordingly, the environmental protection tax on petrol (excluding ethanol), diesel, kerosene, mazut, and aviation fuel has been cut to 0 VND per litre. These products are also exempt from VAT declaration and payment, while still eligible for input VAT credit.

Fuel taxes are slashed to 0% from April 16 under a National Assembly resolution. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Fuel taxes are slashed to 0% from April 16 under a National Assembly resolution. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A range of taxes on petrol, oil, and aviation fuel have been reduced to 0% under Resolution No. 19/2026/QH16 of the National Assembly, effective from 00:00 on April 16 through June 30, 2026.

The Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said it has issued Document No. 1088/TTTN-XD dated April 15 to announce the implementation of the new tax policies.

Accordingly, the environmental protection tax on petrol (excluding ethanol), diesel, kerosene, mazut, and aviation fuel has been cut to 0 VND per litre. These products are also exempt from VAT declaration and payment, while still eligible for input VAT credit.

Notably, the special consumption tax on all types of petrol has also been reduced to 0%./.

VNA
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