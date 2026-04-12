Politics

NA adopts tax resolution on petrol, oil, aviation fuel

The resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax and excise tax applicable to petrol, oil and aviation fuel passed by the National Assembly on April 12 takes effect from April 16, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

National Assembly adopts a resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax, and excise tax for petrol, oil and jet fuel on April 12 (Photo: VNA
National Assembly adopts a resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax, and excise tax for petrol, oil and jet fuel on April 12 (Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly on April 12 adopted a resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax and excise tax applicable to petrol, oil and aviation fuel.

All 460 deputies present voted in favour, accounting for 100% of those participating and 92% of the total number of National Assembly deputies.

Earlier, lawmakers heard Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, authorised by the Prime Minister, present a report explaining, reviewing and revising the draft resolution. The Government fully incorporated feedback from the National Assembly Standing Committee, the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs, and deputies, and completed the draft in coordination with relevant agencies in accordance with legislative procedures.

Under the resolution, which consists of four articles, the environmental protection tax rate is set at zero for petrol (excluding ethanol), diesel, kerosene, mazut fuel oil and aviation fuel.

vnanet-potal-quoc-hoi-thao-luan-ve-du-an-luat-thu-do-sua-doi-va-luat-tiep-can-thong-tin-sua-doi-8695872.jpg
NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong presides over the session. (Photo: VNA)

These products are also not subject to VAT declaration or payment, but input VAT remains deductible.

The excise tax rate on all types of petrol is set at 0%.

The resolution takes effect from April 16, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

It also allows the Government to adjust the effective period and, in urgent cases, amend tax-related provisions to respond to market fluctuations, subject to subsequent reporting to the National Assembly.

During its validity, the resolution will prevail in case of inconsistencies with other legal documents on the three tax categories. Businesses and importers of the specified fuel products are not required to declare or pay VAT at import or sale stages.

Other tax matters not covered in the resolution will continue to be governed by existing laws and regulations on taxation and tax administration./.

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#National Assembly #tax resolution #environmental protection tax #value-added tax #excise tax #petrol #oil #aviation fuel
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