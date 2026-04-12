Politics

PM urges development of service-oriented administration

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung underscored that in the period of renewal and international integration, the force has continued to play a key role in advising and implementing major initiatives in state management of security and order. Its responsibilities have included population management, issuance and management of citizen identification, regulation of weapons and explosives, management of conditional business sectors, and the maintenance of public order.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Police Force for Administrative Management of Social Order on April 12 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Police Force for Administrative Management of Social Order on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 12 highlighted the need to modernise national governance methods and build a service-oriented administration while addressing a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Police Force for Administrative Management of Social Order.

The event was held in Hanoi and organised by the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security.

The PM highlighted numerous outstanding achievements of the force over the past 80 years. During wartime, it played an important role in organising and managing population data, maintaining order, identifying threats and ensuring stable rear areas, thereby supporting the cause of national liberation and reunification.

Following national reunification, the force contributed significantly to restoring social order, strengthening state management and safeguarding political and social stability, while helping counter sabotage activities by hostile forces, noted PM Hung.

He underscored that in the period of renewal and international integration, the force has continued to play a key role in advising and implementing major initiatives in state management of security and order. Its responsibilities have included population management, issuance and management of citizen identification, regulation of weapons and explosives, management of conditional business sectors, and the maintenance of public order.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presents the First-Class Fatherland Protection Order to the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order. (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader emphasised the force’s strategic contributions to national digital transformation in recent years. Under the direction of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security, the force has achieved major milestones, including the development of the national population database, the rollout of chip-based citizen identity cards, and the implementation of electronic identification and authentication systems under Government Project 06.

PM Hung said that these initiatives have marked a fundamental shift towards digital management and governance, enabling data-driven administration and facilitating electronic connectivity and verification. The transformation has helped reduce administrative procedures, paperwork, time and costs while improving transparency and convenience for citizens and businesses.

“This represents a major contribution to reforming national governance methods, building a modern administration and advancing the development of a digital government, digital society and digital citizens,” he stressed.

He noted that rapid advances in science, technology and digital transformation are placing higher demands on governance quality and public administration, requiring greater transparency, efficiency and service capacity.

He urged the Police Force for Administrative Management of Social Order to continue taking the lead in national digital transformation, ensure that data systems remain accurate, complete and well integrated, and promote greater data connectivity and sharing to serve state management and public services.

The PM called for further upgrading electronic identification and authentication systems and developing the VNeID platform into a national digital platform facilitating secure interaction between the State, citizens and businesses.

At the same time, the force was asked to strengthen international cooperation, enhance cybersecurity and data protection, and build a modern, professional and technologically proficient workforce capable of operating in a digital governance environment.

Expressing confidence in the force’s capabilities, PM Hung said its proud traditions, professionalism and dedication would enable it to continue playing a pioneering role in safeguarding national security and social order while contributing to modernising governance and building a service-oriented administration for the country’s sustainable development.

At the ceremony, PM Hung presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to the force and the First-Class Fatherland Protection Order to the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Police Force for Administrative Management of Social Order #80th anniversary #development of service-oriented administration
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