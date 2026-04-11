Top leader requests building elite and modern People’s Public Security advisory force

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 11 demanded accelerating the development of the People’s Public Security (PPS) advisory force into a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern unit, stressing its pivotal role in safeguarding national security and driving effective governance in a new era.

The top leader made the request at a Hanoi ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the PPS advisory force (April 18, 1946–2026) and the conferment of the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title on the unit.

In his address, the top leader underscored that throughout more than 80 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and President Ho Chi Minh, the PPS has grown in all spheres, contributing to the national liberation, construction and defence. Within that legacy, the advisory force has made “silent yet strategic” contributions, playing a decisive role in orienting, organising and coordinating all operations across the People's Public Security.

Over the eight decades, the force has remained absolutely loyal to the Party, State and people, and has given effective advice on the formulation and implementation of policies and laws on national security and social order.

Though not always on the front lines, the advisory force acts as the “extended arm” and “second brain” of leadership at all levels, providing both strategic and operational counseling while serving as an information hub for command and governance, he said.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The organisational structure of the PPS advisory force has been established from the ministerial to grassroots levels, while its personnel has steadily improved in political mettle, professionalism and adaptability, striving to excel in all assigned tasks. Many leaders who rose from this force have been entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people with key responsibilities.

The achievements and contributions of the force have played an important role in maintaining a peaceful, stable, secure, and safe environment for national construction and development, further enriching the heroic tradition of the People’s Public Security, the top leader stressed.

Looking ahead, he stressed that the evolving domestic and international landscape requires the advisory force to take on greater responsibilities in concretising the Party’s new mindset on national security, including promoting a comprehensive, proactive and development-oriented approach to security, as outlined in the Resolution of 14th National Party Congress.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam called for a unified understanding of the PPS advisory force’s role, urging it to enhance strategic advisory work not only within the public security system but also for the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and Party committees at all levels on safeguarding national security, maintaining social order and supporting national development.

“Security and stability are prerequisite conditions for achieving the goal of a prosperous and happy nation and building a strong Vietnam by the mid-21st century,” he stressed, adding that protecting security is the shared responsibility of the entire political system, with the advisory force playing a key role in proposing timely and effective solutions.

The Party chief urged the force to take the lead in promoting a results-oriented mindset, with strict discipline in both responsibility and execution. Emphasis should be placed on “making the right choices, acting swiftly, delivering thoroughly and measuring outcomes with concrete results.”

He also highlighted the need for strategic vision, bold mindset and proactive problem-solving, alongside stronger mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating performance, encouraging innovation while addressing inefficiency or lack of accountability.

He further stressed the importance of building the advisory force into a modern unit before 2030, with priority given to human resources alongside technology. He called for enhanced application of science, technology and digital transformation, and for developing a corps of politically strong, ethically sound, highly skilled and internationally capable officers.

On the occasion, the top leader presented the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title to the office of the Ministry of Public Security - the highest advisory body of the People's Public Security force./.