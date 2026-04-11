Politics

More congratulations extended to Vietnam’s newly-elected key leaders

Leaders of Cuba, Brunei, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Chile, Sweden, Hungary, and international organisations have sent letters and messages of congratulations to Vietnam’s newly-elected key leaders.

Party General Secretary To Lam takes the oath of office as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam takes the oath of office as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of Cuba, Brunei, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Chile, Sweden, Hungary, and international organisations have sent letters and messages of congratulations to Vietnam’s newly-elected key leaders.

The congratulations came as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam was elected by the National Assembly (NA) as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Le Minh Hung as Prime Minister; and Tran Thanh Man as NA Chairman.

Cuban revolutionary leader General Raul Castro Ruz congratulated General Secretary To Lam on being elected State President, describing it as well-deserved recognition of his unwavering loyalty to the revolution and his proven leadership in practice, enabling him to continue guiding the heroic Vietnamese nation on the path toward successfully building socialism.

Raul Castro Ruz recalled General Secretary and President To Lam’s visit in September 2024, during which both sides reaffirmed their determination to uphold revolutionary ideals, remain steadfast in the face of challenges, and further nurture the exemplary relationship established by President Fidel Castro and President Ho Chi Minh, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations. He emphasised that Vietnam and Cuba are brotherly nations, bound by a shared history of struggle against imperialism and a relationship that is both comradeship and brotherhood - loyal and enduring.

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel also congratulated General Secretary To Lam on his election as State President. He expressed confidence that in his dual role as Party General Secretary and Head of State, To Lam will continue to lead Vietnam steadily forward into a new phase of development and national rise, while further strengthening the historic, special, and faithful friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries.

Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah congratulated General Secretary To Lam on his election as President, affirming that this reflects his dedication and long-standing contributions. He expressed his belief that under his leadership, Vietnam will continue to prosper in the coming years. The Sultan also noted his desire to work closely with To Lam to further deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially as they prepare to celebrate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Also congratulating Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam stressed that Singapore highly values its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam. He expressed confidence that under To Lam’s leadership, Vietnam will continue to achieve strong growth and significant accomplishments. He noted that both countries share common interests in advancing cooperation in green and digital economies, and expressed his wish to enhance close coordination to further deepen bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and international forums.

President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta congratulated Vietnam’s top leader, expressing confidence in his leadership capacity and strategic vision toward achieving national development goals by 2030 and 2045, ensuring stability, economic growth, and sustainable development. He affirmed that under Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s leadership, Vietnam will continue to make remarkable progress in transitioning from a developing economy to a more advanced and dynamic one, particularly through promoting science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, while strengthening its role regionally and globally. He also reaffirmed Timor-Leste’s commitment to enhancing friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, both bilaterally and within regional frameworks, especially ASEAN.

Sending congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung expressed satisfaction with the remarkable development of bilateral relations across politics, economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges since the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to the RoK in August 2025. He voiced his belief that under To Lam’s leadership, Vietnam will continue to develop sustainably, and affirmed the RoK’s desire to remain a leading partner accompanying Vietnam on its development path.

Sanae Takaichi, President of the Liberal Democratic Party and Prime Minister of Japan, congratulated Party Secretary General To Lam on his election by the Vietnamese NA as State President. She emphasised that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Japan and Vietnam has been developing positively across all areas in recent years, particularly in politics, economy, diplomacy, security, and people-to-people exchanges. She expressed her desire to work closely with the Vietnamese Party and State leader to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Acting Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Pedro Manuel Moreno, and the Communist Party of Sweden sent congratulatory messages to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany also congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, PM Le Minh Hung, and Foreign Minister (FM) Le Hoai Trung.

vnanet-vna-potal-le-tuyen-the-nham-chuc-cua-thu-tuong-chinh-phu-le-minh-hung-8686358.jpg
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man presents flowers to congratulate Le Minh Hung on his election as Prime Minister. (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, Chairman of the Hungarian Workers’ Party Gyula Thurmer, President of the Communist Party of Chile Lautaro Carmona, and Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Doreen Bogdan-Martin extended their congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulated his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung, affirming Cuba’s strong determination to further strengthening the historical fraternal friendship between Cuba and Vietnam, which was built on a solid foundation of friendship, solidarity, and multifaceted cooperation.

In his congratulatory message to PM Hung, Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong expressed confidence that Vietnam will maintain its strong growth momentum and achieve its long-term development goals. Noting that Vietnam–Singapore relations are progressing well, with increasingly deep cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, carbon credits and digital economy, Wong expressed his desire to work closely with his Vietnamese counterpart to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly as Singapore assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship and Vietnam hosts APEC in 2027.

Congratulating PM Hung, Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul expressed his belief that Vietnam will continue to prosper and serve as an important driver of regional economic growth. The Thai leader showed his wish to work closely with his Vietnamese counterpart to further deepen the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the shared benefit of the two countries’ people and the region as a whole.

Meanwhile, in his congratulatory message to PM Hung, Australian PM Anthony Albanese expressed his wish to cooperate with his Vietnamese counterpart in further deepening and consolidating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Australian FM Penny Wong, Venezuelan FM Yván Gil, and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Grlic Radman sent congratulatory messages to FM Le Hoai Trung on his reappointment./.

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