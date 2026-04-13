Politics

NA Chairman visits Milan site linked to President Ho Chi Minh

Located at Via Pasubio 10 in Milan, northern Italy, Antica Trattoria della Pesa is where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked after travelling from Paris to meet comrades from the Communist International and Italian friends.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents a portrait of President Ho Chi Minh to Antica Trattoria della Pesa, a site associated with the late leader. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents a portrait of President Ho Chi Minh to Antica Trattoria della Pesa, a site associated with the late leader. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga visited the restaurant Antica Trattoria della Pesa in Milan on April 13 (local time), a site associated with President Ho Chi Minh during his overseas activities in the 1930s.

Located at Via Pasubio 10 in Milan, northern Italy, Antica Trattoria della Pesa is where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked after travelling from Paris to meet comrades from the Communist International and Italian friends.

Dating back to 1880, the building has endured multiple upheavals but remains largely intact, from the restaurant’s name to its layout and interior furnishings, including items associated with the late President.

The restaurant features two rooms, one of which - where President Ho Chi Minh often sat - has been named the Ho Chi Minh Room. It houses a full-body bronze statue of the President, presented by the Vietnamese State to Milan in 2012, displayed alongside his portraits, and various images and artefacts of Vietnam.

Today, Antica Trattoria della Pesa has become a regular stop for Vietnamese delegations and visitors to Italy, while also drawing locals and international guests seeking to learn about the life and legacy of President Ho Chi Minh.

NA Chairman Man said he was pleased to see that, more than 50 years after the establishment of diplomatic ties and over a decade into their Strategic Partnership, Vietnam–Italy relations have developed strongly, with enhanced political trust and expanded cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.

He noted that after four decades of economic reform, Vietnam has achieved rapid progress, underscoring the important support of international partners, including Italy.

The leader added that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always value Italy’s support during the struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the country’s development.

Expressing his pleasure at meeting members of the Italy–Vietnam Friendship Association, NA Chairman Man said he hoped the organisation would continue to be strengthened and serve as a bridge between the two peoples.

Roberto Cocevari, President of the Italy–Vietnam Friendship Association in Milan, said he was proud not only to witness but also to contribute to laying the foundations of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

He highlighted that shared aspirations for freedom and independence form a strong, intangible bond linking Vietnam and Italy. In the current context, he said the association seeks support to further connect the two peoples through cultural promotion and friendship exchanges.

NA Chairman Man is on a five-day official visit to Italy./.

VNA
#National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #Vietnam-Italy relations #official visit Italy
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