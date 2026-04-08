Politics

Congratulations flow in for newly elected Vietnamese leaders

Leaders of countries and political parties of Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the US, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Palestine and Nicaragua have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnam’s newly elected key leaders, following the elections by the country’s National Assembly.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (centre) presents appointment decisions for members of the Government for the 2026–2031 term and former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fifth, right) offers flowers in congratulations (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (centre) presents appointment decisions for members of the Government for the 2026–2031 term and former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fifth, right) offers flowers in congratulations (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of countries and political parties of Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the US, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Palestine and Nicaragua have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnam’s newly elected key leaders, following the elections by the country’s National Assembly.

The messages were extended on the occasion of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, being elected State President; Le Minh Hung being elected Prime Minister; and Tran Thanh Man being elected Chairman of the National Assembly.

Congratulating General Secretary To Lam on his election as State President, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed the strong will and commitment to further promoting the special friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two nations.

General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un stressed that To Lam’s assumption of the presidency reflects the trust and high expectations of the entire Party and people of Vietnam in him - a leader who has successfully steered the country’s development and improved people’s living standards.

Kim expressed confidence that, on the basis of agreements reached between the two countries’ senior leaders in October 2025 in Pyongyang, the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and States will continue to be consolidated and developed in line with the aspirations of their people.

In his congratulatory message, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the US highly values its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, built over more than three decades on increasingly strong friendship, mutual respect and shared interests. He appreciated Vietnam’s close cooperation in promoting economic prosperity, expanding people-to-people exchanges, and working together to advance peace and stability in a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Rubio expressed his wish to work closely with General Secretary and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Vietnam to promote peace and prosperity for the people of both countries, while continuing to make the two nations safer, stronger and more prosperous.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko voiced his belief that under the leadership of To Lam, Vietnam will continue firmly on its development path. He highlighted that the Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Belarus has helped expand bilateral cooperation in both scope and quality, with notable achievements including the implementation of visa exemptions and the launch of a direct air route between the two countries.

He affirmed Belarus’s desire to further strengthen traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam for the benefit of their people.

Chairperson of the Belaya Rus party Olga Chemodanova expressed her respect for the National Assembly’s unanimous election of General Secretary To Lam as President of Vietnam, affirming that it reflects the high regard of the Vietnamese people for his political standing and contributions to the nation. She emphasised that the Belaya Rus party highly values the friendly relations between the two Parties and the people of the two countries, which are built on mutual respect and shared values.

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus Sergei Syrankov underlined that To Lam’s election reflects the deep trust and recognition of the Vietnamese people for his significant contributions to national safeguarding and the building of a prosperous socialist society. He affirmed that members of the Communist Party of Belarus highly appreciate the fraternal solidarity between the two Parties and peoples, as well as their shared views on the global order and commitment to ideals of social justice.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also sent congratulations to General Secretary To Lam, stating that the election results reflect the confidence of the Vietnamese people in his plans to promote political and economic prosperity and enhance Vietnam’s international standing. Tokayev described Vietnam as one of Kazakhstan’s most important partners in Asia and expressed his belief that, through joint efforts, the Vietnam–Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership will continue to be strengthened and developed for the benefit of both peoples.

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh emphasised that under the wise leadership and strategic vision of General Secretary and State President To Lam, Vietnam has been developing strongly and emerging as a key driver of economic growth in the region, with its prestige and position on the international stage increasingly enhanced.

He expressed his readiness to work closely with the Vietnamese leader to further deepen and improve the effectiveness of the Mongolia–Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership across all fields, for the mutual benefit of their people and for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral extended congratulations to Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, noting that the long-standing friendship between the two countries continues to be strengthened and developed in line with their Comprehensive Partnership. He expressed his willingness to work closely with his Vietnamese counterpart to further promote effective cooperation in all areas in the coming time.

Chairman of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt congratulated Tran Thanh Man on his re-election as NA Chairman, expressing his pleasure that cooperation between the two legislative bodies has always played an important role in strengthening and developing the Vietnam–Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership. He also affirmed his readiness to work closely with his Vietnamese counterpart to further enhance effective cooperation between the two legislatures and maintain mutual support at regional and international forums.

On this occasion, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Saavedra, and Co-President Rosario Murillo also sent congratulatory messages to General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavan Phomvihane, and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn sent congratulations to Politburo member Le Hoai Trung on his continued appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs./.

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