Politics

Party inspection commission convenes fifth meeting

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission looked into reports proposing disciplinary action against Party organisations and members found to have committed violations at some local Party organisations and units, including the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the Party organisation of Ninh Binh province.

An overview of the fifth meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the fifth meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its fifth meeting in Hanoi on April 8 under the chairmanship of Tran Sy Thanh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the commission.

At the meeting, the commission reviewed and concluded on a number of matters.

It looked into reports proposing disciplinary action against Party organisations and members found to have committed violations at some local Party organisations and units, including the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the Party organisation of Ninh Binh province.

The commission concluded that several officials had committed violations. They are Vu The Phiet, member of the Government Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airports Corporation of Vietnam; Lai Xuan Thanh, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airports Corporation of Vietnam;
Nguyen Tien Viet, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Airports Corporation of Vietnam; and
Le Van Ha, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former Secretary of the Party Committee of Le Ho ward, Ninh Binh province.

According to the commission, these individuals showed degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and violated Party regulations and State laws in the performance of their assigned duties, particularly in the prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness and other negative practices.

They were also found to have breached the regulations on things that a Party member is banned to do, and responsibilities for setting an example. Their violations caused very serious consequences, adversely affecting the prestige of Party organisations as well as the localities, agencies and units where they worked, to the extent that disciplinary measures must be imposed.

Based on Party regulations, the commission decided to expel Lai Xuan Thanh and Nguyen Tien Viet from the Party, and recommended that competent authorities consider disciplinary action against Vu The Phiet and Le Van Ha.

The commission will continue to inspect, review and handle other related Party organisations and members./.

VNA
#Tran Sy Thanh #Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission #Party disciplines
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