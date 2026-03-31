Politics

Draft report on inspection, supervision of Government Party Committee's Standing Board approved

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who also serves as Secretary of the Government Party Committee, said the Government Party Committee, the Government and the PM had rolled out hundreds of documents, including resolutions, action plans, directives and official dispatches, to drive the study and implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution, alongside preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who also serves as Secretary of the Government Party Committee, speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who also serves as Secretary of the Government Party Committee, speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Inspection Team No. 26 of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee held a conference on March 31 to review and approve the draft inspection and supervision report of the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee.

Speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who also serves as Secretary of the Government Party Committee, said the Government Party Committee, the Government and the PM had rolled out hundreds of documents, including resolutions, action plans, directives and official dispatches, to drive the study and implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution, alongside preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

A total of 133 documents were issued to implement Directive No. 01-CT/TW, in tandem with key strategic resolutions of the Politburo. Administrative bodies nationwide carried out a heavy workload, contributing to the smooth and successful organisation of the election of deputies to the People's Councils at all levels.

The PM urged the inspection team to maintain close coordination with the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee to update figures, refine contents and finalise the report, ensuring it reflects both the implementation process and tangible outcomes. He also called for additional recommendations on streamlining the organisational apparatus and strengthening management of Party members, particularly those in State-owned enterprises.

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The conference adopts draft findings of teh Politburo and Secretariat's inspection of the Government Party Committee's Standing Board. (Photo: VNA)

In his conclusion at the meeting, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and head of Inspection Team No. 26, said the team acknowledged the Government Party Committee’s proactive and effective leadership in implementing the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and organising the election in a structured and decisive manner.

He requested the team to incorporate feedback, complete the report, and prepare for the second phase of inspection, which will focus on the operations of local administrations under the two-tier governance model, solutions to achieve growth of over 10% in the 2026–2030 period, and the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation./.

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