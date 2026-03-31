Politics

State leader extends condolences over passing of former Algerian President

Former President of Algeria Liamine Zeroual passed away on March 28 at the age of 84.

Hanoi (VNA) – State President Luong Cuong on March 31 sent a message of condolences to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over the passing of former President of Algeria Liamine Zeroual.

Former President of Algeria Liamine Zeroual passed away on March 28 at the age of 84./.

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