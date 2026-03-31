State leader extends condolences over passing of former Algerian President

Hanoi (VNA) – State President Luong Cuong on March 31 sent a message of condolences to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over the passing of former President of Algeria Liamine Zeroual.
Former President of Algeria Liamine Zeroual passed away on March 28 at the age of 84./.
Condolences to Mozambique on passing of former Prime Minister
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a condolence message to his Mozambican counterpart Maria Benvinda Levy over the passing of former Prime Minister Luísa Dias Diogo.