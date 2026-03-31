Vietnamese PM sends congratulations to Mongolia’s new PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who also serves as Secretary of the Government Party Committee, said the Government Party Committee, the Government and the PM had rolled out hundreds of documents, including resolutions, action plans, directives and official dispatches, to drive the study and implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution, alongside preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.