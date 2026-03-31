Vietnamese PM sends congratulations to Mongolia’s new PM

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 31 sent a congratulatory message to Nyam-Osor Uchral on his election as Prime Minister of Mongolia./.
State President receives Chief Justice of Mongolia
State President Luong Cuong gave a reception in Hanoi on March 4 for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Mongolia Ganzorig Damdin, during which he affirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches importance to, and wishes to continue strengthening the traditional friendship with Mongolia across all fields in line with the two sides’ capacities and needs.