Politics

Party chief stresses removing institutional bottlenecks to drive development

Party General Secretary To Lam said legislative activities have continued to evolve in a more substantive manner, with a clearer shift in law-making mindset aimed at removing bottlenecks, unlocking resources for development, and ensuring the Party’s comprehensive leadership.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the conference to review a draft report on the first round of inspection and supervision, and to launch the second round of oversight by the Politburo and the Secretariat over the Party Committee of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the conference to review a draft report on the first round of inspection and supervision, and to launch the second round of oversight by the Politburo and the Secretariat over the Party Committee of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary To Lam on March 31 underscored the need to prevent institutional backlogs from hindering national development, calling for stronger efforts to translate Party policies into legislation and action.

General Secretary Lam made the remarks while chairing a conference in Hanoi on March 31 to review a draft report on the first round of inspection and supervision, and to launch the second round of oversight by the Politburo and the Secretariat over the Party Committee of the National Assembly (NA).

He highlighted the proactive and decisive role of the NA Party Committee in concretising the Party’s guidelines into specific action plans and programmes. Legislative activities, he noted, have continued to evolve in a more substantive manner, with a clearer shift in law-making mindset aimed at removing bottlenecks, unlocking resources for development, and ensuring the Party’s comprehensive leadership.

He also commended the successful organisation of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and delegates attend the conference. (Photo: VNA)

The Party leader stressed that implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress must remain a consistent and overarching task throughout the term. He called for the Congress’s spirit to be promoted across all Party cells and officials, and closely linked to specific programmes, plans, and policy outcomes to ensure tangible impact.

Emphasising public expectations, he urged the NA to transform voter trust into concrete actions, including sound policy decisions, high-quality legislation, and effective oversight, while calling for thorough preparations for the first session of the 16th National Assembly, describing it as a pivotal event that will shape the legislature’s activities for the entire term and institutionalise key decisions recently adopted at the 14th Party Central Committee’s second meeting.

The Party chief further stressed the importance of renewing legislative thinking and improving institutional frameworks in line with Politburo Resolution No. 66, while strengthening Party building within the National Assembly to ensure integrity, discipline, and resilience.

Regarding the second round of inspection and supervision, General Secretary Lam highlighted the critical role of legislative and oversight quality in achieving two-digit economic growth targets. He urged a comprehensive review of the legal system and timely codification of government resolutions under delegated legislative authority.

For his part, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man affirmed that the NA Party Committee will focus on organising the first session of the 16th legislature, completing post-election tasks, and refining legal frameworks to align with major Party policies, while addressing identified shortcomings in a timely and effective manner./.

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