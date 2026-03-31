Laos attaches highest priority to strengthening ties with Vietnam

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos consistently attaches great importance and gives top priority to developing its relationship with Vietnam, senior Lao leaders affirmed in meetings with Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong during his working visit to Laos on March 31.



Within the framework of the trip, Cuong, who is a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, paid courtesy calls and meetings with Lao leaders, including Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Standing member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat; Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission; Bounleua Phandanouvong, Member of the LPRP Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations; and Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Member of the LPRP Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.



At these meetings, Cuong conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Vietnam’s Party and State leaders to their Lao counterparts on the occasion of Laos's traditional Bunpimay (New Year) Festival. He congratulated Laos on its recent important achievements, particularly the success of the 12th National Congress of the LPRP and the election of deputies to the 10th National Assembly and fifth-term provincial People’s Councils. He expressed his confidence that the Lao people will continue to successfully implement the congress’s resolution and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan.



During Cuong’s meeting with Vilay, the Vietnamese official noted that Vietnam–Laos relationship has continued to develop positively, with increasingly close and trusted political ties, strengthened defence and security cooperation, and practical results in economic, trade, investment, cultural, and educational collaboration. Both sides have also coordinated effectively in implementing high-level agreements and advancing key joint projects.



Cuong reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Party Committee will continue to closely coordinate with their Lao counterparts to review the implementation of high-level agreements and commitments between ministries, sectors, and agencies of the two countries. He emphasised the importance of concretising the contents of “strategic cohesion” across key areas of cooperation in the coming period.



For his part, Vilay expressed his confidence that the visit will contribute to further strengthening cooperation between the two Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Laos. He reiterated that Laos always attaches the highest priority to its relationship with Vietnam and deeply appreciates Vietnam’s wholehearted and effective support.



Both sides agreed to continue effectively implementing high-level agreements, maintaining regular exchanges and high-level contacts, and enhancing coordination between Party and State agencies, particularly in Party building and personnel training, while promoting cooperation in key sectors to further deepen the special Laos–Vietnam relationship.



Sisay spoke highly of the outcomes of cooperation between the two Organisation Commissions and expressed her hope for continued coordination, delegation exchanges, and experience sharing in personnel work, especially in planning, training, and developing leadership cadres at all levels.



In the meeting with Bounleua, both sides agreed to strengthen coordination in providing strategic advice to high-level leaders on external relations, enhance information exchange and experience sharing in research and forecasting of regional and international developments, and effectively implement signed cooperation agreements, particularly in training officials engaged in Party external affairs.



Meeting with Thongsavanh, Cuong conveyed congratulations from Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on his recent appointment. Thongsavanh reaffirmed his commitment to close coordination with Vietnam to effectively implement bilateral agreements, further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries in the new context./.



VNA