Top leader signs decision ratifying Hanoi Convention

Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 7 signed a decision ratifying the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), making Vietnam the first country in Southeast Asia and the second in the world to do so.



The convention - the first UN treaty named after a location in Vietnam – marks a historic milestone in Vietnam’s international integration process, reflecting the country’s growing capacity and standing in addressing issues of common concern to the international community.



In its capacity as host, Vietnam worked closely with the UN to successfully organise the opening ceremony for the signing of the convention in Hanoi in October 2025, which drew leaders and senior representatives from more than 110 countries and international organisations.



At the event, 72 countries formally signed the convention, reaffirming its role as a platform to promote dialogue, cooperation and confidence-building within the international community on issues related to cybersecurity and the governance of cyberspace.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang signs the Hanoi Convention (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s swift completion of the ratification procedures, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia and the second globally to join the Hanoi Convention, demonstrates the country’s strong and consistent commitment to upholding international law, the United Nations Charter and multilateralism. As a full member, Vietnam will be able to contribute more substantively to the development and consolidation of the international legal framework governing cyberspace.



The Hanoi Convention also provides an important international legal basis for Vietnam to enhance the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrime, thereby safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and safety amid rapid digital transformation and deeper international integration.



At the same time, the convention is expected to serve as a significant impetus for further refining Vietnam’s domestic legal framework to ensure compatibility with international standards and obligations, while strengthening institutional, technical and human resource capacities in the fight against cybercrime.



The Hanoi Convention comprises nine chapters and 68 articles, establishing a comprehensive international legal framework for cooperation in preventing and combating cybercrime. It includes key provisions defining acts considered cybercrimes, ranging from illegal access and system interference to online child abuse and money laundering derived from criminal activities.



The convention also sets out jurisdictional provisions and investigative measures enabling countries to collect evidence and prosecute cybercrime cases more effectively. It also sets out procedural and law enforcement measures, mechanisms for international cooperation in investigation and prosecution, and preventive measures emphasising capacity-building and awareness-raising on cybersecurity. In addition, it promotes technical assistance and information exchange among participating countries.



To date, 75 countries have signed the convention. Before Vietnam, Qatar was the first country to ratify it. The convention will enter into force once 40 countries have become parties./.