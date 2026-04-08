Politics

☀️ Morning digest on April 8

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on April 8

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam met with officials and staff of the Presidential Office on April 7, shortly after being elected State President, stressing the need to further strengthen the agency’s role as a trusted and absolutely loyal advisory body in the country’s new development period.

The Party and State leader highly valued the staff for their disciplined, methodical and effective performance, noting that many complex tasks with high standards in timing, quality, confidentiality and protocol have been successfully handled. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 7 attended a ceremony to announce and present personnel resolutions of the legislature and its Standing Committee.

Under Resolution No. 03/2026/QH16, Vice Chairpersons of the 16th NA include Do Van Chien, Nguyen Khac Dinh, Nguyen Thi Thanh, Nguyen Hong Dien, Nguyen Doan Anh, and Nguyen Thi Hong. Read full story

- The 16th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution re-electing Vo Thi Anh Xuan as Vice State President for the 2026–2031 tenure, with all 485 lawmakers present voting yes during its first session in Hanoi on the afternoon of April 7.

Xuan, 56, hails from the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical education, a master’s in public management and a bachelor’s in political theory. She serves as Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee, member of the Party Central Committee for the 12th, 13th and 14th terms, alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee, and deputy to the NA in the 14th, 15th and 16th tenures. Read full story

- The upcoming official visit to Laos by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is expected to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam – Laos ties as both sides move to operationalise the “strategic cohesion” in their relations into concrete cooperation programmes, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam has stated.

The visit on April 9 will be made at the invitation of Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong. Read full story

- Vietnam and Cambodia are confident of achieving a comprehensive breakthrough in bilateral relations in the evolving regional and global landscape, as the upcoming official visit to Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is expected to further consolidate political trust and drive substantive cooperation, a diplomat has stated.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh ahead of the visit, which is slated for April 10, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu said the solidarity between the two Parties and countries - nurtured through the shared vision and determination of their leaders - provides a firm basis for confidence in a more comprehensive, effective, and substantive breakthrough in bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the new context. Read full story

vna-potal-xung-dot-tai-trung-dong-iran-bac-de-xuat-ngung-ban-48-gio-cua-my-8681245.jpg
Smoke rises following explosions in Tehran, Iran, on April 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)


- The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on April 7 released an urgent advisory to the Vietnamese community there, outlining updated civil defence measures issued by the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command.

The measures, now extended from 11:00 on April 7 to 20:00 on April 9, maintain the existing two-tier system of “limited activity” and “partial activity,” governing public gatherings, schools, workplaces and beach access, with a more clearly defined list of affected areas. Read full story

- The 2026 ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO) by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) highlights Vietnam’s strong resilience to regional and global volatility, noting its rapid integration into global supply chains and its emergence as a leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI).

AMRO forecasts Vietnam’s GDP growth at 7.4% in 2026 and 7.1% in 2027, easing slightly from an estimated 8% in 2025. Inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), is expected to average 3.8% in 2026 before moderating to 3.4% in 2027. Read full story

- The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), as the lead agency of the Vietnam One Health Partnership for Zoonoses (OHP) framework, has reaffirmed strong support for global political commitments on the “One Health” approach and international initiatives spearheaded by France.

The statement was made in a message sent to the One Health Summit, taking place in Lyon from April 5 to 7, with a high-level session on April 7 marking the World Health Day./. Read full story

VNA
#Morning digest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam takes the oath of office on April 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Congratulations extended to Vietnam's newly elected key leaders

The messages were sent on the occasion of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, being elected State President; Le Minh Hung being elected Prime Minister; and Tran Thanh Man being elected Chairman of the National Assembly.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with officials and staff of the Presidential Office on April 7. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Presidential Office staff after assuming presidency

The General Secretary and President highlighted that as Vietnam is entering a new development stage with higher requirements for efficiency, quality and sustainability, the Presidential Office should further affirm its role as a direct and comprehensive advisory body that is accurate, reliable and absolutely loyal.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents resolutions to the Vice Chairpersons of the legislature. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman attends ceremony announcing personnel resolutions

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh urged the officials to work in close coordination with their respective agencies, fostering unity and consensus in action to deliver tangible results, thereby helping enhance the credibility and standing of the NA.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers his inaugural address. (Photo: VNA)

New PM pledges to build modern, service-oriented Government

The PM outlined five key priorities for the Government in the coming term. These include building a modern, enabling and service-oriented administration; ensuring high and sustainable economic growth; effectively operating the state apparatus under a reformed organisational model; fostering a united, coordinated, and supportive government and a government that is honest, disciplined, resilient, and accountable.

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Van Quang re-elected as Chief Justice for 2026-2031 term

Following the vote, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang took the oath of office before the legislature, pledging loyalty to the country, people and Constitution; and committing to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung takes the oath of office. (Photo VNA)

Le Minh Hung elected Prime Minister for 2026–2031 term

At the session, 495 out of 495 lawmakers voted in favour of the resolution approving his appointment. The resolution affirms that Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and a deputy to the 16th NA, will serve as Prime Minister for the 2026-2031 term.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R), on behalf of the Party and State leaders and deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers to congratulate Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam elected as State President for 2026–2031 term

Presenting a draft resolution on the election of the State President, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh stated that, based on the Constitution, relevant legal provisions and the official vote-counting record, the legislature resolved to elect Party General Secretary To Lam as State President.