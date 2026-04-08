☀️ Morning digest on April 8

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam met with officials and staff of the Presidential Office on April 7, shortly after being elected State President, stressing the need to further strengthen the agency’s role as a trusted and absolutely loyal advisory body in the country’s new development period.



The Party and State leader highly valued the staff for their disciplined, methodical and effective performance, noting that many complex tasks with high standards in timing, quality, confidentiality and protocol have been successfully handled. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 7 attended a ceremony to announce and present personnel resolutions of the legislature and its Standing Committee.



Under Resolution No. 03/2026/QH16, Vice Chairpersons of the 16th NA include Do Van Chien, Nguyen Khac Dinh, Nguyen Thi Thanh, Nguyen Hong Dien, Nguyen Doan Anh, and Nguyen Thi Hong. Read full story



- The 16th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution re-electing Vo Thi Anh Xuan as Vice State President for the 2026–2031 tenure, with all 485 lawmakers present voting yes during its first session in Hanoi on the afternoon of April 7.



Xuan, 56, hails from the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical education, a master’s in public management and a bachelor’s in political theory. She serves as Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee, member of the Party Central Committee for the 12th, 13th and 14th terms, alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee, and deputy to the NA in the 14th, 15th and 16th tenures. Read full story



- The upcoming official visit to Laos by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is expected to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam – Laos ties as both sides move to operationalise the “strategic cohesion” in their relations into concrete cooperation programmes, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam has stated.



The visit on April 9 will be made at the invitation of Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong. Read full story



- Vietnam and Cambodia are confident of achieving a comprehensive breakthrough in bilateral relations in the evolving regional and global landscape, as the upcoming official visit to Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is expected to further consolidate political trust and drive substantive cooperation, a diplomat has stated.



Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh ahead of the visit, which is slated for April 10, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu said the solidarity between the two Parties and countries - nurtured through the shared vision and determination of their leaders - provides a firm basis for confidence in a more comprehensive, effective, and substantive breakthrough in bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the new context. Read full story

Smoke rises following explosions in Tehran, Iran, on April 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on April 7 released an urgent advisory to the Vietnamese community there, outlining updated civil defence measures issued by the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command.



The measures, now extended from 11:00 on April 7 to 20:00 on April 9, maintain the existing two-tier system of “limited activity” and “partial activity,” governing public gatherings, schools, workplaces and beach access, with a more clearly defined list of affected areas. Read full story



- The 2026 ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO) by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) highlights Vietnam’s strong resilience to regional and global volatility, noting its rapid integration into global supply chains and its emergence as a leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI).



AMRO forecasts Vietnam’s GDP growth at 7.4% in 2026 and 7.1% in 2027, easing slightly from an estimated 8% in 2025. Inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), is expected to average 3.8% in 2026 before moderating to 3.4% in 2027. Read full story



- The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), as the lead agency of the Vietnam One Health Partnership for Zoonoses (OHP) framework, has reaffirmed strong support for global political commitments on the “One Health” approach and international initiatives spearheaded by France.



The statement was made in a message sent to the One Health Summit, taking place in Lyon from April 5 to 7, with a high-level session on April 7 marking the World Health Day./. Read full story