Politics

Hung Yen has new Party Committee Secretary

Delegates unanimously elected Pham Quang Ngoc, a member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hung Yen province, and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, as Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Secretary of the Hung Yen provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term Pham Quang Ngoc. (Photo: VNA)
Secretary of the Hung Yen provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term Pham Quang Ngoc. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – Pham Quang Ngoc, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hung Yen province, has been elected Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term at a conference of the committee on April 9.

Delegates unanimously elected Ngoc, a member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, as Secretary for the new term.

On the same day, the Party Central Committee Office issued official dispatch No. 1626-CV/VPTW, conveying the Politburo’s approval of Ngoc’s nomination for the position.

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Delegates cast their votes to elect the Secretary of the Hung Yen provincial Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term. (Photo: VNA)

Ngoc, 53, a native of Yen Khanh commune of Ninh Binh province, joined the Communist Party of Vietnam in June 2002. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s degree in environmental science, a doctorate in animal husbandry, and an advanced degree in political theory.

As part of the conference agenda, the provincial Party Committee also agreed to nominate Tran Quoc Van, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council for 2021–2026, to continue serving as Chairman of the council for 2026–2031.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Manh Quyen, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee for 2025–2030, was nominated for the position of Chairman of the People’s Committee for 2026–2031.

The provincial Party Committee also agreed to nominate four incumbents - Le Xuan Tien, Dang Thanh Giang, Tran Thi Tuyen Huong, and Vu Ngoc Tri - for re-election as Vice Chairpersons of the provincial People’s Council for 2026–2031.

Five incumbents - Nguyen Le Huy, Le Quang Hoa, Nguyen Hung Nam, Pham Van Nghiem, and Lai Van Hoan—were also nominated for re-election as Vice Chairpersons of the People’s Committee for the same term.

Earlier, on April 6, at the first session of the 16th National Assembly, Nguyen Huu Nghia, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Hung Yen, was elected State Auditor General for 2026–2031./.

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