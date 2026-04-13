Public Security Ministry promotes cooperation with Russia’s Federal National Guard Service

Hanoi, April 13 (VNA) - General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, presided over the official welcome ceremony for and held talks with General Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal National Guard Service of Russia, in Hanoi on April 13.



Minister Quang emphasised that the visit is of great significance, providing an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and identify more concrete measures to further strengthen relations between the two agencies, thereby making law enforcement cooperation a pillar of bilateral relations.



Viktor Zolotov congratulated the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, stressing that this marks a milestone opening a new phase of development for Vietnam after 40 years of renewal, with a long-term vision and great goals.



During the talks, both sides agreed that following the official visit to Russia and attendance at the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War by Party General Secretary To Lam in May 2025, the phone talks between General Secretary To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 24, 2026 Vietnam’s successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress in January 2026, and the visit to Russia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in March 2026, Vietnam–Russia relations have been developing strongly and comprehensively across all fields, including security and law enforcement.



On the basis of high political trust between the two countries, relations between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and the Federal National Guard Service of Russia have seen positive developments in line with the bilateral cooperation agreement signed in Moscow in August 2022.



Accordingly, both sides have maintained regular exchanges of delegations at various levels to share practical experience in ensuring social order and safety, terrorism combat and riot control, training in the use of service dogs and mounted units, submachine gun shooting techniques, and tactical casualty care. They also appreciated the participation of the Federal National Guard Service’s orchestra in the “World Police Band Concert – Vietnam 2025” last July.



Amid increasingly sophisticated transnational criminal activities that directly impact social stability and safety in both Vietnam and Russia, Minister Luong Tam Quang and Director Viktor Zolotov agreed to promptly develop a specific roadmap to implement the “Joint Action Programme between the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam and the Federal National Guard Service of Russian Federation for the 2026–2028 period.”



The two sides agreed to strengthen delegation exchanges to share experience and organise training programmes for Ministry of Public Security personnel in special tactical operations covering counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, mine clearance, prevention of chemical and radiological threats, protection of key national facilities, operational coordination, as well as cooperation in technology transfer and the provision of modern weapons, vehicles, and technical equipment.

General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security, and General Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal National Guard Service of Russia, sign the Joint Action Programme between their agencies for the 2026–2028 period. Photo: VNA



At the conclusion of the talks, Minister Quang and Director Viktor Zolotov signed the “Joint Action Programme between the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam and the Federal National Guard Service of the Russian Federation for the 2026–2028 period,” creating a framework to further deepen the practical and effective cooperation between the two agencies./.