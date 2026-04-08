Business

Vietnam–Russia Economic Forum highlights internal strength in new context

The Vietnam–Russia Economic Forum 2026 (VREF 2026), themed “Unleashing internal strength in the new era,” took place in Hanoi on April 8 in a hybrid format, bringing together scholars, policymakers, experts and business representatives to discuss economic development and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the evolving global landscape.

Delegates at the forum (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam–Russia Economic Forum 2026 (VREF 2026), themed “Unleashing internal strength in the new era,” took place in Hanoi on April 8 in a hybrid format.

The event was jointly organised by the University of Economics and Business under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, and the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association. It brought together scholars, policymakers, experts and business representatives to discuss economic development and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the evolving global landscape.

Addressing the forum, Assoc. Prof. and Dr. Dao Thanh Truong, Vice President of VNU, stressed that enhancing internal strength has become a strategic requirement for countries and organisations amid global uncertainties. In today’s context, internal strength extends beyond available resources to include innovation capacity, human resource quality, adaptability and participation in global cooperation networks.

He noted that universities play a central role in the knowledge ecosystem through education, research, technology transfer and policy consultation, while stronger collaboration between universities, businesses, state agencies and international partners is essential to maximise internal resources and expand development opportunities.

Experts at the forum highlighted that the world is witnessing disruptions and restructuring of global supply chains, fluctuations in energy, financial and food markets, and increasing geopolitical risks, alongside rapid advances in digital transformation, green transition and artificial intelligence. In this context, international cooperation needs to move beyond general commitments toward structured partnerships with concrete projects capable of generating measurable value.

Participants discussed several key areas of cooperation, including economic governance, finance and payments, science and technology, energy transition, logistics connectivity and human resource development. Proposals included promoting bilateral payments in national currencies (VND and RUB), strengthening research and innovation collaboration in fields such as artificial intelligence and digital technology, and expanding renewable energy cooperation.

Logistics connectivity and infrastructure development were also identified as critical factors for enhancing bilateral trade, with experts suggesting the development of multimodal transport corridors and greater digitalisation of trade procedures to reduce costs and transaction time.

The forum also emphasised the importance of high-quality human resources, particularly in STEM and digital skills, with recommendations to expand joint training programmes, mutual recognition of qualifications and academic exchanges between the two countries.

The discussions are expected to contribute to strengthening Vietnam–Russia cooperation and fostering sustainable economic partnerships in the coming period./.

VNA
#Vietnam #Russia #economic #forum #strength #era
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

PM’s visit helps reposition, advance Vietnam–Russia ties in new era

PM’s visit helps reposition, advance Vietnam–Russia ties in new era

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has wrapped up his official visit to Russia, marking a significant step in repositioning and elevating the Vietnam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, with breakthroughs in energy security and transport infrastructure cooperation.

See more

Representatives from Vietnam and China's Hainan province pose for a group photo at the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Trade Promotion Office inaugurated in China’s Haikou city

Leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade described the office as a concrete outcome of cooperation with the People’s Government of Hainan Province, following the Memoranda of Understanding signed a year earlier, enhancing economic and trade ties and establishing the Haikou office.

Product showcase area at AI Day 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees ample opportunities in AI-powered economy

The “Vietnam AI Economy 2025” report, released by the National Innovation Centre, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Boston Consulting Group, puts hard numbers on the opportunity for the first time. It forecasts that AI could add up to 130 billion USD to Vietnam’s GDP by 2040, equivalent to roughly 25% of the country’s current economy.

USABC President and CEO Brian McFeeters (Photo: VNA)

US businesses look to advance long-term investment in Vietnam

Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, the size of the coming delegation reflects strong US business interest in expanding trade, investment, and long-term partnerships in Vietnam, as well as confidence in the country’s economic growth prospects.

The access road leading to the bridge on the Thieu Quang commune side under the Xuan Quang Bridge sub-project, part of the road project linking National Highway 1 with National Highway 45. (Photo: VNA)

Faster public investment disbursement crucial to growth targets

Public investment was a major contributor to the economy’s 7.83% GDP growth in the first quarter, achieved despite global uncertainties and rising input costs. Nonetheless, the figure fell short of the 9.1% growth scenario outlined in the Government’s Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP.

Thuan Thanh Eco-Smart IP is Viglacera’s first green, smart industrial park. (Photo: Viglacera)

Green industrial parks drive next-generation FDI

Ho Chi Minh City needs to strengthen investment in supply chain data systems, smart warehouses, regional logistics centres and inland container depots, while promoting stronger linkages between FDI firms, large domestic companies and small and medium-sized enterprises to support technology transfer and workforce development.

AMRO Chief Economist Dong He said Vietnam handles last year’s tariff shock relatively well. (Photo: Screenshot)

Vietnam weathers economic shocks effectively: AMRO

The report highlights that Vietnam continues to benefit from strong domestic demand, robust export performance and sustained foreign investment inflows, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and electronics.

Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam waives transport fees to support businesses

The Ministry of Finance has announced the waiver of several fees and charges to support production and business activities in the transport sector. The policy takes effect from April 7, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

Fishing boats anchor at Vam Lang Fishing Port in Gia Thuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap intensifies action to tackle IUU fishing

Local officials have been assigned to work closely with fishing communities, supporting compliance with regulations while reinforcing coordination mechanisms to monitor vessel movements at sea and prevent potential violations at an early stage.