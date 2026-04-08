Business

Reference exchange rate goes down on April 8

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 8, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 8, down 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,361 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,851 VND/USD.

The buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw slight decreases.

At 8:25, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,141 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,361 VND/USD, both down 2 VND from the April 7 morning session./.

VNA
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