Business

Vietnam turns challenges into opportunities: World Bank

Vietnam is projected to remain one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, expanding by 6.3% in 2026 and 7.7% in 2027, according to the WB.

Workers at a food processing company in Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)
Workers at a food processing company in Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – As growth across East Asia and the Pacific slows amid mounting global uncertainty, Vietnam continues to stand out for its ability to adapt and turn challenges into opportunities for reform, according to the World Bank.

In its regional economic update released on April 8, the World Bank said the region faces increasing pressure from global uncertainties, including an energy shock linked to tensions in the Middle East, rising trade barriers and policy volatility worldwide.

These factors are expected to weigh on growth in East Asia and the Pacific in the coming years.

The World Bank forecasts regional growth will ease from 5% in 2025 to about 4.2% in 2026, largely due to a weaker global environment and a continued slowdown in China.

China’s economy is projected to grow by around 4.2% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027, down from 5% in 2025, as it continues to face structural challenges including weak domestic demand, a sluggish property market and export pressures amid softer global growth.

For other economies in East Asia and the Pacific, growth is expected to slow to around 4.1% in 2026 before recovering to about 5% in 2027 as geopolitical tensions ease and uncertainty declines.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam is projected to remain one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. The World Bank expects the country’s economy to expand by 6.3% in 2026 and 7.7% in 2027.

According to the report, strong economic performance in 2025 will serve as an important buffer, helping Vietnam mitigate the impact of global headwinds.

The World Bank also highlighted the country’s efforts to increase investment in infrastructure and education, while improving institutional quality. These measures have helped targeted policy support deliver more visible results than in many other regional economies.

Earlier assessments had suggested Vietnam could be among the countries most exposed to new US tariff barriers, potentially reducing growth by about one percentage point. However, recent developments indicate the country’s ability to adjust has been stronger than expected.

Aaditya Mattoo, chief economist for the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific region, said that while some economies in the region are losing reform momentum, Vietnam is emerging as an example of proactive policy adjustment.

He noted that gains from domestic reform can outweigh losses caused by trade protectionism. In Vietnam’s case, ongoing reforms in services and manufacturing have contributed to improved labour productivity.

Rather than focusing solely on US tariffs or Chinese subsidies, policy adjustments at home have helped the country better withstand external trade shocks, Mattoo said.

The report also warned that the economic impact of Middle East tensions will vary across countries depending on their reliance on imported energy, domestic vulnerabilities and the flexibility of government policy responses.

A prolonged escalation could further weaken economic prospects across the region.

If global fuel prices remain 50% higher for an extended period, household incomes in the region could fall by 3 to 4%. Governments are therefore advised to implement targeted support measures for vulnerable groups and small- and medium-sized enterprises to cushion the impact without placing excessive pressure on public finances.

“Growth in East Asia and the Pacific remains higher than in most other regions of the world, even amid uncertainty,” said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the World Bank’s vice president for the region.

However, sustaining that momentum will require countries to address structural challenges and harness opportunities from the digital era to boost productivity and create jobs, he added./.

VNA
#Middle East #World Bank #economic update #Vietnam's economy #Vietnam's economic growth Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

AMRO Chief Economist Dong He said Vietnam handles last year’s tariff shock relatively well. (Photo: Screenshot)

Vietnam weathers economic shocks effectively: AMRO

The report highlights that Vietnam continues to benefit from strong domestic demand, robust export performance and sustained foreign investment inflows, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and electronics.

See more

A session at the Vietnam–Australia Green Transition Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Green transition offers opportunities for stronger Vietnam–Australia cooperation

Under the theme "Accelerating decarbonisation in agriculture and manufacturing – Unlocking trade and investment opportunities", the forum gathered nearly 200 researchers, experts and businesses involved in policy development, investment, research and innovation. Participants exchanged insights and explored ways to translate the cooperation potential between Vietnam and Australia into practical business opportunities.

Household businesses and individual entrepreneurs with annual revenue of 500 million VND or less are not subject to personal income tax and are only required to declare their actual revenue. (Photo: VNA)

Expanding personal income tax exemptions to drive knowledge economy

The Ministry of Finance has recently released the draft for public feedback, with the decree expected to take effect from July 1. The draft specifies 21 categories of tax-exempt income, adding five, aimed at encouraging individuals working in priority sectors aligned with national development strategies.​

A woman in Ninh Bình province is livestreaming to sell local products. (Photo: VNA)

Cross-border e-commerce potential remains largely untapped

Despite the domestic e-commerce market reaching an estimated 31 billion USD in 2025, placing Vietnam among the world’s top 10 and top three in ASEAN, total import-export turnover via e-commerce stood at just 4.45 billion USD.

A filling station of Petrolimex. Increasing energy prices have pushed up production and logistics expenses, spreading cost pressures across multiple goods and service categories (Photo: VNA)

Fuel price surge puts mounting pressure on CPI: NSO

An official stressed the need for close monitoring, proactive responses, ensuring stable fuel supply, as well as stronger market surveillance to prevent unjustified price hikes following fuel increases.

Freezing black tiger shrimp for export at a processing plant of the Minh Phu Seafood Corporation. (Photo: VNA)

Seafood exports up 8% in Q1

Export turnover in March alone was estimated at around 927 million USD, increasing more than 5% compared to the same period last year.

Visitors to Vietnam Expo 2026, which opened at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi on April 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Expo 2026 opens in Hanoi

A highlight of Vietnam Expo 2026 is the presence of numerous international pavilions, gathering trade promotion organisations, industry associations and enterprises from various countries and territories.

Delegates at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Textile industry expo gathers over 1,000 firms

Participating companies are showcasing a wide range of products and technologies across the textile and garment value chain, including machinery, equipment, fabrics, yarn, cotton, accessories and garment materials.

Tran Phu petrol station in Nghia Lo ward, Quang Ngai province, sells E10 petrol to local residents. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advised to build sustainable linkages for bioethanol production

According to the Vietnam Biofuels Association, the country currently operates six fuel ethanol plants with a combined designed capacity of approximately 600,000 cubic metres per year. At full capacity, these facilities could meet around 40% of the demand for E10 RON95 blending. However, securing sufficient feedstock to operate at full capacity continues to face considerable difficulties.

Delegates at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Russia Economic Forum highlights internal strength in new context

The Vietnam–Russia Economic Forum 2026 (VREF 2026), themed “Unleashing internal strength in the new era,” took place in Hanoi on April 8 in a hybrid format, bringing together scholars, policymakers, experts and business representatives to discuss economic development and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the evolving global landscape.

Representatives from Vietnam and China's Hainan province pose for a group photo at the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Trade Promotion Office inaugurated in China’s Haikou city

Leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade described the office as a concrete outcome of cooperation with the People’s Government of Hainan Province, following the Memoranda of Understanding signed a year earlier, enhancing economic and trade ties and establishing the Haikou office.

Product showcase area at AI Day 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees ample opportunities in AI-powered economy

The “Vietnam AI Economy 2025” report, released by the National Innovation Centre, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Boston Consulting Group, puts hard numbers on the opportunity for the first time. It forecasts that AI could add up to 130 billion USD to Vietnam’s GDP by 2040, equivalent to roughly 25% of the country’s current economy.

USABC President and CEO Brian McFeeters (Photo: VNA)

US businesses look to advance long-term investment in Vietnam

Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, the size of the coming delegation reflects strong US business interest in expanding trade, investment, and long-term partnerships in Vietnam, as well as confidence in the country’s economic growth prospects.

The access road leading to the bridge on the Thieu Quang commune side under the Xuan Quang Bridge sub-project, part of the road project linking National Highway 1 with National Highway 45. (Photo: VNA)

Faster public investment disbursement crucial to growth targets

Public investment was a major contributor to the economy’s 7.83% GDP growth in the first quarter, achieved despite global uncertainties and rising input costs. Nonetheless, the figure fell short of the 9.1% growth scenario outlined in the Government’s Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP.