Politics

Vietnam sustains political stability, pushes ahead with economic reform: Swiss journalist

Jean Musy, Editor-in-Chief of Radio Zones of Switzerland, emphasised the need for Vietnam’s leadership to maximise domestic strengths while remaining adaptable in an increasingly interconnected global environment shaped by ongoing great-power competition.

Garment-textile remains a driver of export growth. (Photo: VNA).
Garment-textile remains a driver of export growth. (Photo: VNA).

Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam’s recent election of key leadership positions reflects a clear commitment to maintaining political stability and advancing economic reform in the years ahead, according to Jean Musy, Editor-in-Chief of Radio Zones of Switzerland.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Switzerland on April 8, Musy said the election of high-ranking leaders for the 2026–2031 term demonstrates Vietnam’s determination to ensure governance continuity while accelerating economic reforms under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He noted that this direction helps strengthen confidence among foreign investors, particularly at a time when the global economy is facing multiple uncertainties and challenges.

Regarding short-term priorities, Musy highlighted that ongoing tensions in the Middle East underscore the importance of securing stable energy supplies. Current developments are affecting planning strategies in many countries, reaffirming energy security as a key pillar of economic stability.

Looking ahead, he said Vietnam will need to tackle many strategic issues, including improving vocational training for young people, fostering innovation and technological development, advancing energy transition in tandem with environmental protection, and addressing population ageing. Narrowing social disparities and promoting balanced development will also remain critical amid rapid global transformation.

On foreign affairs, Musy observed that shifting international dynamics could present new challenges for Vietnam. The country’s foreign policy, widely valued for its flexibility, may face increasing pressure as strategic competition among major powers intensifies. He said Vietnam could be compelled to make strategic decisions earlier than expected, even as it continues diversifying partnerships and expanding international economic cooperation.

He also pointed to rising interest rates in the US, with potential spillover effects in Europe, alongside complex developments in the East Sea related to sovereignty and resources, as additional factors placing pressure on policymaking and governance.

In this context, Musy emphasised the need for Vietnam’s leadership to maximise domestic strengths while remaining adaptable in an increasingly interconnected global environment shaped by ongoing great-power competition.

The Swiss journalist assessed that the new term will bring both opportunities and challenges, requiring a balanced approach that combines domestic stability, economic reform, and diplomatic flexibility to secure sustainable development in the coming years./.

VNA
#key leadership positions #political stability #economic reform #Jean Musy #Radio Zones of Switzerland.
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of Party and State leaders and deputies of the 16th NA of Vietnam, presents flowers to congratulate Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 7. (Photo: VNA)

Regional media highlight significant step in Vietnam’s leadership structure

Under General Secretary and President Lam’s leadership, Vietnam is expected to maintain a balanced foreign policy, strengthen its regional standing and accelerate economic development, thereby improving living standards and creating new opportunities for international investors, according to the India-based platform Devdiscourse.

See more

Prof. Mi Liang, Director of the Southeast Asia Research Centre at Beijing Foreign Studies University, China (Photo: VNA)

High level visit helps shape bilateral relations between Vietnam, China: Chinese scholar

The scholar noted that the trip takes place at a pivotal moment, shortly after Vietnam wrapped up its 14th National Party Congress and China concluded its annual "Two Sessions" - the meetings of National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. During their sessions, both countries outlined key socio-economic development goals for the coming period.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 9

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 9

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu's official visit to Laos, Vietnam’s seafood exports in Q1, and Mui Ne named among the world’s most trending destinations for 2026 are among news highlights on April 9.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (c) speaks at the meeting of the NA Standing Committee on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee discusses draft resolution on fuel tax cuts

Under the proposal, the environmental protection tax on petrol (excluding ethanol), diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and mazut will be reduced to zero Vietnamese dong per litre. These products will also be exempt from VAT declaration and payment while still allowing input VAT credit.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting of standing members of the Government and its Party Committee on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung urges new-term Government to act swiftly

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasised the need to translate the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No. 18 into concrete tasks for each ministry, sector, and locality, with clearly defined responsibilities, timelines, and roadmaps to ensure rapid and sustainable development.

Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu arrives in Vientiane on April 9 morning, beginning his official visit to Laos (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official begins official visit to Laos

During his stay in Vientiane, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is scheduled to meet with senior Lao leaders on major orientations to further promote comprehensive cooperation, focusing on effectively implementing existing agreements and deepening the bilateral relations in a way that brings tangible benefits to people in both countries.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the April 9 sitting during the 16th NA's first session (Photo: VNA)

Socio-economic performance high on agenda at 16th NA’s first session

The 16th National Assembly is scheduled to hear proposals and verification reports on the draft revised Law on Civil Status, the draft Laws on amendments and supplementations to the Law on Notarisation and the Law on Legal Aid; and the draft amended Law on Access to Information on April 9.

☀️ Morning digest on April 9

☀️ Morning digest on April 9

The ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, Vietnam welcoming the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, and the Vietnam – Russia Economic Forum 2026 are among news highlights on April 8 evening.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam takes the oath of office (Photo: VNA)

Expert pins high hope on consolidation of key leadership positions

The Swiss-Viet Economic Forum (SVEF) believes that with its new leadership team, Vietnam will advance international cooperation frameworks, including strategic partnerships with partners such as Switzerland, thereby facilitating the more effective flow of capital, knowledge and technology.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (centre) presents appointment decisions for members of the Government for the 2026–2031 term and former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fifth, right) offers flowers in congratulations (Photo: VNA)

Congratulations flow in for newly elected Vietnamese leaders

Leaders of countries and political parties of Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the US, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Palestine and Nicaragua have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnam’s newly elected key leaders, following the elections by the country’s National Assembly.