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​ Can Tho cooperates with Japanese firms to develop clean energy project

Under the adjusted Power Development Plan VIII, the total rooftop solar power capacity in Can Tho is expected to reach 462 MW by 2030 and 1,405 MW by 2050.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Nam at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Nam at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Can Tho city on April 10 held a working session with Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Group and AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. to discuss a clean energy project planned for AEON MALL Can Tho.

The proposed project integrates rooftop solar power, energy storage and thermal energy storage (TES)-based air conditioning systems. It will be implemented through cooperation between Kansai Energy Solutions Vietnam Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Kansai Electric Power, and AEONMALL Vietnam.

Hirohito Oba, General Director of Kansai Energy Solutions Vietnam, said Kansai is among Japan’s leading enterprises with extensive experience in power supply and energy projects. He expressed confidence that the project would contribute positively to Can Tho’s future development.

Through the initiative, the company expects to help stabilise electricity consumption, reduce pressure on the power grid during peak hours and minimise environmental impacts. It also hopes the project could serve as a reference model for sustainable urban development in Vietnam.

The project is currently at an early stage and will be implemented in line with existing legal regulations. The company is preparing documents to apply for financial support from the Japanese government.

Le Thanh Thanh, Deputy Director of the Can Tho Department of Industry and Trade, said the proposal aligns with the city’s orientation to develop solar power combined with battery storage systems and promote clean energy development.

To accelerate project implementation, the department suggested that the municipal People’s Committee issue an official letter of support, enabling the investors to apply for a Japanese government grant expected to open around May 2026.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Nam described the interest from Kansai Electric Power and its partners as a positive signal that could help strengthen investment cooperation, particularly in the fields of energy and sustainable urban development.

Can Tho considers energy efficiency, renewable energy development and the application of advanced technologies as key pillars of its development strategy, he said.

The city supports the project in principle and will facilitate its study and implementation in accordance with the law. It also pledged to accompany investors and create favourable conditions in terms of administrative procedures and investment environment for foreign enterprises, including Kansai Electric Power and AEONMALL Vietnam, to achieve sustainable investment in the locality.

Under the adjusted Power Development Plan VIII, the total rooftop solar power capacity in Can Tho is expected to reach 462 MW by 2030 and 1,405 MW by 2050./.

VNA
#Can Tho #Japan #firm #develop #clean #energy
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