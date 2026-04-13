Türkiye seen as promising market for Vietnam’s Halal products

Hanoi (VNA) – Among areas of cooperation, the Halal sector remains relatively new but holds considerable potential, as Vietnam and Türkiye possess complementary strengths and demands, while also attracting significant attention from both governments.



With a large Muslim population, Türkiye serves as both a major consumer market and a well-developed processing hub for such products. Meanwhile, Vietnam is gradually establishing its capacity to supply Halal goods, particularly in processed foods, agricultural produce, beverages, tourism services and logistics.



According to Yunus Ete, Chairman of the World Halal Summit Council, demand for this type of food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and tourism has been growing rapidly. In recent years, Vietnam and Türkiye have made notable progress in strengthening cooperation in the Halal sector. Owing to its strategic position bridging Asia and Europe, the latter is not only a strong trading partner but also a gateway to broader markets.



Amid surging global demand, Vietnam is placing increasing emphasis on developing a Halal ecosystem, identifying it as a strategic direction that opens up new export opportunities while enhancing the country’s position in global value chains. The Government has introduced various programmes to support businesses in improving production capacity, quality standards and certification, while actively coordinating with international organisations to facilitate access for local goods to the global Muslim market. In this context, Türkiye is seen as a particularly promising destination for Vietnam’s Halal exports.



Türkiye is among Vietnam’s leading trade partners in the Middle East and serves as a gateway for Vietnamese exports to the wider Middle Eastern and Southern European markets. Bilateral trade reached nearly 2.3 billion USD in 2025, with Vietnam’s exports accounting for over 1.8 billion USD.



As key trading partners in their respective regions, both economies are highly complementary and act as important gateways linking various regions and multilateral organisations of which they are members. Both Vietnam and Türkiye attach importance to their friendship and the significant potential for further cooperation./.







VNA