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Phu Quoc set for a global spotlight with Sun Group–Dragone flagship show

The agreement signed on April 10 represents Dragone’s first formal entry into Vietnam through a strategic partnership, underscoring the country’s growing appeal to leading global creative companies. It also reinforces Sun Group’s role as a pioneer in bringing world-class performing arts experiences to Vietnamese audiences.

Sun Group partners with Dragone to jointly establish a new standard for performing arts in Vietnam (Photo: Sun Group)
Sun Group partners with Dragone to jointly establish a new standard for performing arts in Vietnam (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - Sun Group has officially entered into a strategic partnership with Dragone, the Belgium-based creator and producer of large-scale live entertainment, marking a new chapter for Vietnam’s cultural and entertainment industry and the beginning of a flagship show envisioned for APEC 2027.

The agreement signed on April 10 represents Dragone’s first formal entry into Vietnam through a strategic partnership, underscoring the country’s growing appeal to leading global creative companies. It also reinforces Sun Group’s role as a pioneer in bringing world-class performing arts experiences to Vietnamese audiences.

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The APEC 2027 Convention and Exhibition Center - the venue for the iconic show by Sun Group and Dragone (Photo: Sun Group)

Founded in 2000 by legendary director Franco Dragone, Dragone has built a global reputation for pushing the boundaries of live performance - blending artistry, technology and immersive storytelling into large-scale productions. Often described as a “magician of the stage,” the company is behind internationally acclaimed shows that have drawn an estimated 120 million spectators worldwide, including The House of Dancing Water (Macau - China), La Perle (Dubai), Le Rêve (Las Vegas), and The Han Show (China). These productions have not only captivated audiences but have also helped redefine their host cities as global entertainment destinations.

Among them, The House of Dancing Water - a 250 million USD production has attracted millions of visitors since its debut, becoming one of Asia’s highest-grossing shows and a must-see experience in Macau (China).

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The iconic show by Sun Group and Dragone will have a capacity of up to 2,000 seats, featuring a multi-level stage, state-of-the-art stage technologies, and a creative fusion with local cultural identity (Photo: Sun Group)

Under the agreement, Sun Group and Dragone will establish a long-term strategic partnership to develop, design, produce and operate large-scale, destination-defining live entertainment productions that integrate performance, technology and local cultural identity.

The initial focus will be a theatrical dinner show at the APEC 2027 Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phu Quoc. Envisioned as a flagship Dragone production, the project is expected to set a new benchmark for live entertainment in Vietnam and the wider region.

More than a standalone performance, the project is positioned as a strategic addition to Phu Quoc’s evolving entertainment ecosystem - further strengthening the island’s status as an emerging hub for world-class cultural experiences. Notably, the integration of a high-end dinner show within a convention venue is expected to create a distinctive highlight for APEC 2027, where art becomes an integral part of the global event experience.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, James Tanabe, COO of Dragone, emphasised that the partnership is rooted in a shared vision: to create productions that are not only artistically exceptional but also commercially sustainable. “We believe that the combination of Dragone’s creative excellence and Sun Group’s destination development vision will result in a truly iconic experience - where art, technology and Vietnamese cultural identity converge in a contemporary language with global resonance,” he said.

Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Hospitality and Entertainment Group, added: “Through this collaboration, live performance will become a key driver of tourism growth, cultural value and the creative economy in Vietnam. It also represents an important step in positioning the country on the global map of arts and entertainment, particularly as we look ahead to APEC 2027.”

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Phu Quoc is projected to become the world's new arts paradise, thanks to hosting various iconic shows such as Kiss of the Sea, which achieved the Guinness World Record for the "World's largest outdoor theater with a water screen and capacity" (Photo: Sun Group)

Prior to partnering with Dragone, Sun Group had already made a strong mark on Vietnam’s entertainment landscape with a series of large-scale multimedia productions, including Symphony of the Sea in Phu Quoc, Symphony of River in Da Nang, and Symphony of the Green Island in Cat Ba - the latter setting two Guinness World Records in 2025. The group is also behind Kiss of the Sea, which holds the Guinness record for the world’s largest permanent water projection theatre.

Across its Sun World destinations nationwide, the company continues to integrate live performances into the visitor experience, from daily street shows to more experimental productions such as Afterglow, Solar Warrior and Happy Fair, transforming each destination into a dynamic stage where culture, emotion and creativity come together.

The partnership with Dragone is expected to usher in a new phase for Vietnam’s tourism industry - one in which live entertainment is no longer a supporting element, but a central driver of destination appeal. It also marks a significant step toward positioning Vietnam as a global stage for world-class productions, reinforcing its place on the international performing arts map./.

VNA
#Phu Quoc #Sun Group #APEC 2027 #entertainment industry #strategic partnership An Giang
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