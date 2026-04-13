Unit 1 of Quang Trach 1 thermal power plant connected to national grid

Hanoi (VNA) – Unit 1 of Quang Trach 1 Thermal Power Plant in the central province of Quang Tri was successfully connected to the national grid for the first time on April 12, marking a key milestone towards commercial power generation in May and helping to ease supply pressure during the upcoming peak summer period, according to Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

The grid connection forms part of the commissioning process, which involves testing, calibration and validation of the plant’s systems and equipment ahead of official operation. During this stage, the unit was synchronised with the national grid, with its turbine, generator and control systems undergoing technical checks in line with standard procedures.

Initial results indicated that key technical parameters meet design specifications, with the unit operating safely and reliably. This lays the groundwork for further testing and final acceptance before commercial operation.

The milestone marks the project’s transition from construction to trial operation, while demonstrating the capacity of the investor, project management board and contractors to carry out a large-scale power project on schedule.

Once fully operational, the plant, comprising two units with a total capacity of 1,403 MW, will significantly increase electricity supply to the national grid, particularly during peak demand periods.

As a major project under Vietnam’s power development plan, Quang Trach 1 is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring national energy security while supporting the development of a greener and more sustainable energy system./.