Business

Nearly 100 tonnes of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables airlifted to UAE

Vietnamese fresh produce and processed foods are increasingly recognised for their quality, with items such as cashew nuts, coffee and spices gaining popularity among Middle East consumers. In 2025, Vietnam’s farm produce exports to the UAE exceeded 445 million USD, up nearly 24% year-on-year.

The shipments are unloaded at the airport. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)
The shipments are unloaded at the airport. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

Cairo (VNA) – Nearly 100 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables from Vietnam have been airlifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Lulu Group International, marking a new step in expanding the presence of Vietnamese farm produce in the Middle East market.

Lulu chartered a flight on April 18 to transport more than 98 tonnes of high-quality produce from southern Vietnam, including lime, dragon fruit, pomelo and jackfruit. This is the first time the group has opted for air freight to import agricultural products from Vietnam, amid ongoing disruptions to logistics in the Middle East.

Upon arrival, the products will be distributed across the UAE and the wider region through Lulu’s extensive supermarket network.

vnanet-potal-tap-doan-lulu-van-chuyen-gan-100-tan-rau-qua-tuoi-viet-nam-sang-uae-bang-may-bay-8711262.jpg
The shipments are at a warehouse before being transported to Lulu Group's supermarket system. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

Truong Xuan Trung, First Secretary in charge of the Vietnam Trade Office in the UAE, said the decision to use air transport was made directly by Lulu Chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali, reflecting the group’s flexibility as maritime shipping faces challenges due to regional uncertainties. Despite higher costs, the move aims to ensure stable supply and reaffirm Lulu’s commitment to supporting Vietnamese agricultural exports to the Middle East.

A Lulu representative noted that Vietnamese fresh produce and processed foods are increasingly recognised for their quality, with items such as cashew nuts, coffee and spices gaining popularity among Middle East consumers. In 2025, Vietnam’s farm produce exports to the UAE exceeded 445 million USD, up nearly 24% year-on-year.

Trung added that product quality has improved significantly. Following a pesticide residue incident involving a batch of seedless limes in 2024, no further complaints have been reported.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Lulu Group International operates retail networks in more than 23 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Europe, with annual revenues exceeding 8 billion USD. The group has also established a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City to expand purchase and distribution of Vietnamese goods globally./.

VNA
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