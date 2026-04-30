Trade ministry organises investment-trade delegation to Japan

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan and its Osaka branch, the ASEAN – Japan Centre, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and the Osaka Industrial Innovation Centre, will organise a trade and investment delegation to Japan.

The initiative aims to expand market access, strengthen trade promotion efforts, and facilitate business matching with Japanese distributors and importers. It will also promote Vietnam’s manufacturing capabilities and investment environment to attract high-quality investment, particularly in processing, manufacturing, and high-tech sectors.

The programme is expected to strengthen production linkages, enhance added value, and elevate the position of Vietnamese products in global value chains. It also seeks to boost competitiveness by prioritising projects that incorporate technology transfer, human resource development, and stronger linkages between foreign-invested and domestic enterprises, especially in industrial production and food processing.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Osaka and Tokyo from June 27 to July 3, 2026. Participating businesses will represent a wide range of sectors, with a focus on industrial products and services, manufacturing and processing, furniture, textiles and garments, footwear, as well as agricultural and food products.

A key highlight of the programme will be Vietnam – Japan trade and investment promotion conferences in Osaka and Tokyo, offering platforms for businesses and localities to showcase their strengths and connect with strategic partners for high value-added projects.

Participants will also attend Manufacturing World Tokyo, one of the leading global exhibitions for the manufacturing sector, providing opportunities for Vietnamese firms in manufacturing and supporting industries to engage directly with Japanese partners and explore deeper integration into multinational supply chains.

In addition, site visits and direct meetings with importers in Osaka and Tokyo will give enterprises valuable insights into market requirements, from production and quality control to distribution, in line with Japan’s stringent standards.

The programme, funded by the state budget, is designed to support export promotion and industrial development. Participating enterprises may receive support, including one round-trip air ticket (Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City – Japan) and partial funding for seminars and business matching activities./.