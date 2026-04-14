Lam Dong province promotes trade, tourism ties with Cambodia

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A conference on trade, tourism and investment promotion for Vietnam’s central province of Lam Dong has been held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, aiming to strengthen business connections, expand trade, and support sustainable and mutually beneficial tourism development.

The event, co-organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, drew more than 100 businesses from both countries.

In his remarks, Chargé d’Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia Nguyen Huu Phu said the conference contributed to enhancing economic cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia. The organisation of such an event in Cambodia reflected the province’s dynamic vision and strong determination to expand international cooperation and diversify its markets and partners.

The traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia have continued to grow across multiple areas, particularly in economic, trade and investment ties, which are increasingly complementary. The two sides are working towards a bilateral trade target of 20 billion USD in line with directions set by senior leaders.

Introducing Lam Dong's potential, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Thang said the province lies at the intersection of dynamic economic regions and is part of the East – West Economic Corridor, facilitating links with Cambodian localities.

Following administrative restructuring, Lam Dong is forming value chains from production and processing to logistics and distribution, based on three pillars: modern industry, high-tech agriculture, and high-quality tourism associated with environmental protection and cultural identity, he said.

Heng LiHong, Permanent Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam – Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), described the conference as a practical activity to connect partners and expand development space.

Lam Dong province boasts strengths in agriculture and significant tourism potential, while Cambodia is a promising market with rapidly growing consumption, services, tourism, and modern distribution systems. This creates opportunities for new partnerships and projects, contributing to deepening bilateral friendship and generating fresh momentum for businesses in the new period, he noted.

He added that the VCBA will continue coordinating efforts to promote trade, tourism and investment linkages, facilitate business exchanges, share market information, and advance substantive cooperation between Lam Dong partners and the Cambodian business community.

Participants discussed needs, challenges and solutions to promote investment, trade and business cooperation, while enterprises from both countries introduced their operations and explored partnership opportunities.

On the occasion, the Lam Dong Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion signed a memorandum of understanding with Air Cambodia to study and accelerate the launch of a direct air route between Phnom Penh and Lam Dong. Tourism and service firms from both sides also signed cooperation agreements.

Within the framework of the conference, Lam Dong enterprises showcased products such as coffee, artichoke, and processed agricultural goods, along with tourism offerings, at exhibition booths held alongside the event./.