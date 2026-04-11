Politics

Senior Party official’s visits promote Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia comprehensive cooperation

Relations among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia are currently built on three main pillars: a high level of political trust, increasingly deep economic cooperation, and growing people-to-people exchanges. This serves as a solid foundation for the three countries to develop together in the context of deeper international integration.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. Photo: VNA
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) - The official visits to Laos and Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu were highly successful, contributing to strengthening and elevating the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation among the three countries, for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region.

During the two-day trip on April 9-10, Tu and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation carried out more than 20 activities in Laos and Cambodia.

This was the first overseas trip by Tu in his capacity as Permanent member of the Secretariat and took place shortly after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term, and the completion of Vietnam’s state apparatus. The visits carried even greater significance as it coincided with the time when the people of Laos and Cambodia were preparing to celebrate their traditional New Year festivals – Bunpimay in Laos and Chol Chhnam Thmey in Cambodia.

Sharing the outcomes of the visits, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung stated that the all-level leaders and people of both countries extended a solemn welcome and warm, sincere sentiments to Tu and the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State. The visits were a great success and carried significant meaning.

Promoting comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos

Political and diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Laos continue to develop positively, and remain close, stable, and highly trusted. Following the state visit of Party General Secretary To Lam in February 2026 and the high-level meeting between the two Politburos in December 2025, leaders of both countries agreed to further deepen and elevate bilateral ties to a new level by adding the connotation of “strategic cohesion,” forming a framework of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion,” reflecting a new strategic vision for Vietnam–Laos relations in the new period.

During his visit, the Permanent member of the Secretariat met with the Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and held talks with his counterpart from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Vilay Lakhamphong.

At the talks, Tran Cam Tu and Vilay Lakhamphong exchanged in-depth views on the situation of each Party and country; informed each other about the results of the two countries’ recent National Assembly elections and the implementation of Party Congress resolutions. The Vietnamese side shared experience in implementing the Resolution of the 14th Party Congress, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of state governance, and promoting socio-economic development in parallel with maintaining political stability and social welfare. The two sides also exchanged valuable experience in Party building and rectification, prevention and control of corruption and negative practices, and strengthening the leadership capacity and combat strength of Party organisations, thereby contributing to consolidating public trust.

During meetings and talks, both sides agreed to continue strengthening high-level and all-level exchanges; effectively implement signed agreements; promote economic connectivity, especially in infrastructure, focusing on key projects, including those connecting the two countries; further enhance trade and investment cooperation, encouraging Vietnamese enterprises to invest more in Laos; and improve the quality of collaboration in education and training, human resource development, particularly high-quality personnel, and strengthen linkages between localities, especially border provinces. At the same time, they agreed to further strengthen cooperation in security and defence, crime prevention, especially drug-related crimes, transnational crime, and cybersecurity.

The two sides will closely coordinate in preparing for activities marking the Vietnam–Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2027, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (1977–2027).

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen economic connectivity

Relations between Vietnam and Cambodia have seen strong progress. Political trust has been firmly consolidated on the basis of principles agreed upon at the high level.

At meetings and talks held during Tu’s official visit, Cambodian leaders expressed their gratitude to the Communist Party, State, armed forces, and people of Vietnam for assisting Cambodia in overthrowing the Pol Pot genocidal regime on January 7, 1979, and for their continued support for Cambodia’s national construction and development today.

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Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Photo: VNA


They congratulated Vietnam on completing the consolidation of its senior leadership apparatus following the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term. They also expressed confidence that under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and State President To Lam, Vietnam will achieve double-digit growth, fulfill the goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income status by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular high-level meetings and exchanges between leaders of the two Parties and countries, between Party agencies and state bodies; to strengthen information sharing, exchange of situations, and timely consultation on issues of mutual concern, thereby further consolidating political trust and mutual understanding.

Along with defence-security cooperation as one of the key pillars of bilateral relations, the two sides agreed to further promote economic connectivity in a comprehensive, sustainable, and mutually beneficial manner, striving to soon raise bilateral trade turnover to 20 billion USD, in line with the potential, strengths, and level of economic interdependence between the two countries. They also consented to closely coordinate in organising activities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

The two countries’ leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in education and training, especially in developing high-quality human resources; and to make efforts to complete border demarcation and marker planting, jointly building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and sustainable development.
On this occasion, Permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu proposed the Cambodian side continue to pay attention to resolving legal status issues for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, enabling them to stabilise their lives and contribute actively to Cambodia’s prosperity and to the development of bilateral relations.

A solid foundation for shared development

Overall, relations among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia are currently built on three main pillars: a high level of political trust, increasingly deep economic cooperation, and growing people-to-people exchanges. This serves as a solid foundation for the three countries to develop together in the context of deeper international integration.

To further promote cooperation between relevant agencies and localities, during the visits, the senior Vietnamese Party official witnessed the signing of a cooperation document between the Office of the CPV Central Committee and the Office of the LPRP Central Committee; as well as memoranda of understanding between several Vietnamese localities and border provinces of Laos and Cambodia.

In both countries, Tu met with the Vietnamese communities, informing them about the domestic political, economic, and social situation; listening to their concerns and proposals, including those from business representatives and associations. He reaffirmed the consistent policy of the Party and State that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation. The Party and State will continue to improve policies for overseas Vietnamese and strengthen coordination with host countries to protect their legitimate rights and interests./.

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