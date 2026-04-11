Politics

Senior Party official’s official visits to Laos, Cambodia successful: FM

The Party, State, and people of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia will continue the exchange of visits and delegations at all levels, especially at the high-level and via Party and State channels, to enhance understanding, strengthen trust, improve cooperation effectiveness, and jointly address emerging issues.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.
Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Hanoi, April 11 (VNA) - The official visits to Laos and Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on April 9-10 were a great success, demonstrating the strong political determination of the leaders of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia to elevate their traditional friendly neighbourliness to a new height, thereby making positive contributions to regional and global peace, stability, prosperity, and development.

The remarks were made by Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung in an interview granted to the press on the outstanding outcomes of the visits.

He said this was Tu’s first overseas trip in his current capacity, taking place shortly after the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and the consolidation of the state apparatus by the National Assembly. It was even more meaningful as it coincided with the time when the people of Laos and Cambodia were preparing to celebrate their traditional New Year festivals - Bunpimay in Laos and Chol Chnam Thmey in Cambodia.

The all-level leaders and people of both countries extended a solemn welcome and warm, sincere sentiments to Tu and the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State. The visits were a great success and carried significant meaning.

First, the visits, which followed the first state visits by Party General Secretary To Lam to the two countries after the success of the 14th National Party Congress, demonstrated the special importance that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam attach to the traditional, close-knit, and strategically significant relationships between Vietnam and its neighbours. During meetings and talks, high-ranking leaders of Laos and Cambodia shared this profound significance.

Second, during the visits, the Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the leaders of Laos and Cambodia exchanged views on the situation in each country to update information and enhance mutual understanding. The Lao and Cambodia leaders highly appreciated Vietnam’s comprehensive achievements during the 13th National Party Congress term, as well as the successful organisation of National Assembly election and the consolidation of the leadership apparatus. They warmly congratulated Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and other leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State on their elections, expressing confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Vietnam will continue to achieve new accomplishments.

Third, the visits contributed to further strengthening political trust, a key and strategic element of the relationships. Regarding recent outcomes, Tu and the leaders of the two countries noted that cooperation has developed positively and comprehensively. Economic, trade, and investment relations have seen encouraging progress and are increasingly commensurate with political ties. Cooperation in security and defence, infrastructure connectivity, transport links, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges has become more effective. On this occasion, the leaders also discussed orientations and specific measures to effectively implement high-level agreements, including those on major and emerging issues such as coordinating responses to impacts from crises in the Middle East, particularly in the energy and electricity sectors.

Fourth, the Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat met with Vietnamese communities and businesses in both countries to listen to their aspirations, and held a meaningful meeting with Cambodian alumni who had studied in Vietnam. These engagements helped further strengthen the bonds between Vietnam and the two neighbouring countries.

Building on the important outcomes of the visits, FM Trung said Vietnam will continue to closely coordinate with Laos and Cambodia to implement the following directions and measures.

First, the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia will continue the exchange of visits and delegations at all levels, especially at the high-level and via Party and State channels, to enhance understanding, strengthen trust, improve cooperation effectiveness, and jointly address emerging issues. These are highly practical activities with strategic significance.

Second, they will effectively implement high-level agreements and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, promote Party-to-Party cooperation, continue implementing cooperation mechanisms between the Parties, and enhance cooperation among agencies, ministries, sectors, and localities. Recently, the Secretariat issued a directive on strengthening the Party’s leadership over the signing and implementation of international commitments, which represents an important direction.

Third, the three countries will strengthen linkages in trade, investment, infrastructure, finance and banking, and supply chains, creating favourable conditions for businesses of the three countries to expand cooperation, striving to soon raise bilateral trade turnover with Laos to 10 billion USD and with Cambodia to 20 billion USD, commensurate with each country’s potential and strengths.

Fourth, they will closely coordinate in border management and protection, and in preventing and combating cross-border and transnational crimes, including drug-related crimes, cybercrime, and high-tech crime.

Fifth, they will closely coordinate in preparing for and organising activities to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2027), the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2027), and the 60th anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 – 2027). These activities will promote public participation, honour the great historical values of the traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual support among the three Parties and countries, and preserve these bonds as an invaluable asset for future generations.

Sixth, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia will promote the role of the media in providing information on each country’s development and their cooperation, thereby enhancing mutual understanding, strengthening the social foundation, fostering friendship, and building lasting public support for the development of Vietnam–Laos and Vietnam–Cambodia relations./.

VNA
#Tran Cam Tu #official visits #Laos #Cambodia #neighbourliness #friendship Cambodia Laos
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

From left: Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (4th), Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Men Sam An (5th) and other official at the meeting with Cambodian alumni in Phnom Penh on April 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s senior Party official meets with Cambodian alumni in Phnom Penh

Tu expressed his appreciation for the practical and effective contributions made by generations of Cambodian students who studied in Vietnam. Serving in various roles across the Party, State, ministries, localities and businesses, these alumni have effectively applied their knowledge and experience to contribute to Cambodia’s development, while also playing an important role in promoting mutual understanding, trust and cooperation between the two countries.

See more

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse depart Hanoi to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo: VNA

NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for 152nd IPU Assembly in Türkiye, official visit to Italy

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed from Hanoi on early April 11 morning to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul and conduct a number of bilateral activities in Türkiye, and pay an official visit to Italy from April 11-17.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (second from right) hands over decisions of the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee to the three Secretaries of Party Committees of the three NA bodies. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman hands over decisions on personnel affairs

Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed the importance of strengthening the contingent of officials and Party members with firm political mettle, strong moral integrity and professional competence; promoting innovation in working methods; and advancing digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence to enhance transparency, efficiency and effectiveness.

Officers of Army Corps 34 take care of the recovered remains of 12 fallen soldiers from Doch1 village in Ia Ly commune of the central province of Gia Lai. (Photo: VNA)

Army Corps 34 recovers remains of 12 fallen soldiers in Gia Lai province

According to historical records, the area once served as an operational base for units of Regiments 609, 66, 24 and 320, as well as staff and logistics agencies of the Central Highlands front (B3) during the 1966–1969 period. Between 2020 and 2025, the corps had already recovered remains from 46 martyrs in the Chu Pa mountain area.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (C) presents the Politburo’s decision on the appointment of the NA Party Committee, its Standing Board, Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of the NA Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (third from right) and Vice Chairpersons. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hands over Politburo decision on NA Party Committee for 2025–2030 term

In his remarks, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the consolidation of the NA Party Committee’s personnel is of significant importance, aiming to strengthen the Party’s direct and comprehensive leadership over the legislature and ensure the effective performance of its three core functions: legislation, supreme supervsion, and decision-making on major national issues.

Phonesy Bounmixay (right), Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, performs the traditional baci string-tying ceremony to offer New Year blessings to a member of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation on April 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City leader extends traditional New Year greetings to Laos

The Ho Chi Minh City Party organisation, administration, and people consistently attach high priority to relations with Lao localities, while promoting cooperation with Lao ministries, sectors and agencies in such areas as human resource development, trade, technology, tourism and youth exchanges.

Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong (L) hands over the ceramic artwork to former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki (Photo: VNA)

Former South African President receives gift from General Vo Nguyen Giap’s family

Vietnam–South Africa relations are underpinned by a longstanding tradition of solidarity in the struggles for national independence and freedom, both domestically and across Asia and Africa. The two countries officially established diplomatic relations on December 22, 1993, shortly before the end of apartheid in South Africa.

At the meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (R) and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official meets Cambodian PM Hun Manet in Phnom Penh

Vietnam consistently attaches great importance and gives high priority to consolidating and enhancing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia, considering it a valuable shared asset of both nations with strategic significance for the stability and development in each country.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 10

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 10

The ceremony marking the conferment of the “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” title on Military Region 3, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu's official visit to Cambodia, and statistics of public investment disbursement in Q1 are among news highlights on April 10.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and Acting Head of State, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), and President of the Cambodian Senate Cambodia Hun Sen (Photo: VNA)

Senior Vietnamese Party official meets with Cambodian Party, Senate leader

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu expressed confidence that under King Norodom Sihamoni’s reign, the CPP leadership headed by Hun Sen, and the Government led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will notch even greater and more sweeping achievements this year, and hit its development targets, raising living standards, and further elevating its global and regional standing.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at a group discussion during the 16th National Assembly’s first session on April 10 (Photo: VNA)

Institutional bottlenecks must be fully resolved in 2026: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung outlined three strategic breakthroughs, with institutional reform identified as the top priority. He likened institutions to “roads” for the economy, stressing that synchronised and improved regulations will accelerate development.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (left) meets with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia step up parliamentary ties, reaffirm enduring solidarity

The Party and State of Vietnam consistently give high priority to the friendship with Cambodia and will continue backing stronger cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time, affirmed Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Security forces of Vietnam and Laos convene their annual conference in Vientiane on April 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen security cooperation

The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation mechanisms, particularly information sharing, to enable timely prevention and response to emerging threats, while providing strategic advice to their respective ministries. They also pledged to enhance coordination in addressing security challenges that could affect bilateral ties.