Senior Vietnamese Party official witnesses exchange of Vietnam–Cambodia cooperation documents

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee Say Chhum witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries' localities in Phnom Penh on April 10, as part of the former’s official visit to Cambodia.

Also attending the ceremony were members of the high-level delegations of Vietnam and Cambodia. The documents include memoranda of understanding between the People’s Committee of Vietnam’s Gia Lai province and the administrations of Cambodia’s Ratanakiri, Preah Vihear and Stung Treng provinces.

Vietnam–Cambodia relations have seen strong progress in recent years, with political trust further consolidated on the basis of high-level agreements. In terms of economic, Vietnam is Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner globally and its largest within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Vietnam currently has 229 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly 3 billion USD, focusing on key sectors such as agriculture, telecommunications, banking and energy. These projects have not only generated economic benefits but also contributed to local socio-economic development and job creation.

Defence and security cooperation between the two countries has been strengthened, playing an important role in maintaining stability along the shared border. Meanwhile, collaboration in culture, society, science and technology, as well as people-to-people exchanges, has been further promoted, particularly cooperation among border localities./.