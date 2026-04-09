Politics

Key Party official arrives in Phnom Penh, beginning official visit to Cambodia

Vietnam–Cambodia relations have seen strong progress in recent years, with political trust further consolidated on the basis of high-level agreements. Economically, Vietnam is Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner globally and its largest within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Leaders of the Cambodian People's Party's agencies welcome Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on April 9 night. (Photo: VNA)
Leaders of the Cambodian People's Party's agencies welcome Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on April 9 night. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu arrived at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on April 9 night, beginning his official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Samdech Say Chhum, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee.

The Vietnamese delegation was welcomed at the airport by Cambodian officials, including Member of the Standing Board and Head of the Organisation Commission of the CPP Central Committee Som Soeun; Member of the CPP Central Committee and Minister attached to the Prime Minister Keo Baphom; and Director of Administration at the CPP Central Committee's Office Keo Lyhul.

Also present at the welcome ceremony were Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia.

This is the first official visit to Cambodia by Tu in his capacity as Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat. The visit takes place at a time of significant political and cultural importance, as Cambodia is preparing to celebrate its traditional New Year festival, Chol Chhnam Thmey. It also follows Vietnam’s successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, as well as the consolidation of its leadership apparatus and rollout of new strategic orientations.

Vietnam–Cambodia relations have seen strong progress in recent years, with political trust further consolidated on the basis of high-level agreements. Economically, Vietnam is Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner globally and its largest within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

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Officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia welcome Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu. (Photo: VNA)

Bilateral trade reached over 11.3 billion USD in 2025, up nearly 12% year-on-year. Vietnam currently has 229 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly 3 billion USD, focusing on key sectors such as agriculture, telecommunications, banking and energy. These projects have contributed to local socio-economic development and job creation.

Defence-security cooperation has been strengthened, playing an important role in maintaining stability along the shared border. Meanwhile, collaboration in the fields of culture, science-technology and people-to-people exchanges, particularly among border localities, has been further promoted.

During the visit, Tu is scheduled to hold talks with senior Cambodian leaders on major orientations to advance comprehensive cooperation, with a focus on effectively implementing existing agreements and delivering tangible benefits to people in both countries.

The Party official will also meet with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Cambodia #Party #CPV #CPP #official visit #Tran Cam Tu
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