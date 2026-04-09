Green transition offers opportunities for stronger Vietnam–Australia cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Green transition is emerging as a key pillar of cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, opening up new opportunities for innovation, investment and long-term partnerships between the two countries.

The information was highlighted at the Vietnam–Australia Green Transition Forum 2026 held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 9 by the Australian Consulate General in collaboration with the Australia Alumni Business Network (AABN).

Under the theme "Accelerating decarbonisation in agriculture and manufacturing – Unlocking trade and investment opportunities", the forum gathered nearly 200 researchers, experts and businesses involved in policy development, investment, research and innovation. Participants exchanged insights and explored ways to translate the cooperation potential between Vietnam and Australia into practical business opportunities.

In her opening remarks, Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sarah Hooper noted that the bilateral relations have grown strongly, particularly since the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides share commitments to prosperity and a greener, more sustainable region, and have become increasingly important trading partners.

She stressed green transition is no longer a distant goal but an urgent reality for Vietnam, adding that Australian businesses and investors are keen to participate in Vietnam’s next phase of development.

Sharing perspectives on Vietnam’s economic outlook and green development vision, Dr Can Van Luc, an economic expert and a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said that green transition has become not only a global trend but also an urgent requirement for Vietnam amid increasingly volatile global conditions.

He emphasised the critical role of energy in the transition process and the need to balance short-term economic goals with long-term sustainability.

According to Luc, the forum provided an important platform for experts, scholars and businesses from Vietnam and Australia to exchange knowledge, share experience, and strengthen cooperation. Vietnam not only requires renewable energy solutions and financial resources for green development but also needs Australia’s experience in policy-making and financial governance for sustainable growth.

The forum featured plenary discussions on topics such as unlocking green transition policies through new investment capital and competitive advantages, and expanding green innovation in agriculture and manufacturing.

Specialised sessions also focused on innovation and cooperation for Vietnam’s green manufacturing hub, technology-driven green agriculture, access to finance for green transition, and investment models to scale green growth through smart capital.

With a diverse and practical agenda, the forum created a platform for dialogue among policymakers, business leaders, investors and researchers on how sustainable development, innovation and strategic partnerships can help enterprises adapt to evolving market demands and generate new growth opportunities.

The event also promoted dialogue and cooperation between Vietnam and Australia in key sectors such as clean energy, green manufacturing, sustainable agriculture, green finance and data-driven transformation. It strengthened connections within the Australian alumni business community while fostering partnerships between enterprises and organisations, contributing to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in building a resilient and sustainable future./.