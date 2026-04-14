Business

Fuel hikes push electric motorbike sales

Electric motorcycle sales by Honda Vietnam, Yamaha Motor Vietnam, Piaggio Vietnam, SYM Vietnam and Suzuki Vietnam, rose by 8.3% year-on-year to 729,121 units.

A VinFast electric motorbike showroom. (Photo: vinfastecoxe.vn)
A VinFast electric motorbike showroom. (Photo: vinfastecoxe.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese motorcycle market in Q1 2026 witnessed notable developments, with a strong acceleration in the shift towards electric motorcycles, while gasoline-powered ones continued to maintain steady growth.

According to the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), sales by its members, including Honda Vietnam, Yamaha Motor Vietnam, Piaggio Vietnam, SYM Vietnam and Suzuki Vietnam, rose by 8.3% year-on-year to 729,121 units.

VAMM President Sayaka Arai said that demand for personal transport remained high despite policy shifts and evolving technology trends, driven by an economic rebound, stronger travel demand after Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays and promotional campaigns.

Honda Vietnam retained its dominant position, selling 612,923 units and accounting for about 84.1% of the total sales by VAMM members.

The continued growth of gasoline-powered bikes comes even as cities such as Hanoi move forward with plans to curb fossil fuel vehicles in urban centres. From July 1, 2026, gasoline motorcycles will face time-based restrictions within the capital’s inner ring road, with tighter controls expected in the following years.

Despite this, gasoline models remain the mainstay, particularly in suburban and rural areas where charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is still underdeveloped. Consumers continue to favour them for their affordability and convenience during the transition period.

While traditional motorcycles still dominate, electrification is gaining traction.

VinFast said on April 3 that it received more than 135,000 orders and delivered over 93,000 electric motorbikes in March alone, a record high.

Hoang Ha, CEO of VinFast's electric motorbike business in Vietnam, said the spike in orders highlights a growing shift toward green transport, driven by rising fuel costs and increasing environmental awareness.

He added that the manufacturers are ramping up production and expanding charging and battery-swapping infrastructure to meet demand.

Fuel prices have been a key catalyst. RON 95 gasoline exceeded 30,000 VND(1.2 USD) per litre in late March, raising operating costs for gasoline motorcycles and making electric alternatives more attractive.

Emissions-control policies are changing consumer behaviour. The rollout of low-emission zones in Hanoi is prompting more buyers to actively consider switching to electric vehicles.

Analysts, however, say the transition from gasoline to electric motorcycles will take time, citing the need for further development of charging infrastructure and service ecosystems, as well as changes in consumer habits.

The total sales of electric two-wheelers were estimated at 700,000 in 2025./.

VNA
#gasoline-powered #strong acceleration #travel demand #electric motorbike sales #Fuel hikes
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