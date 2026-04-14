Business

Deposit rate cuts aim to balance growth support and macroeconomic stability

Under the newly announced framework, the State Bank of Vietnam is targeting inflation at around 4.5% per annum, while maintaining a flexible and accommodative monetary stance, with readiness to provide liquidity support when necessary.

A customer conduct transactions at Vietcombank headquarters. (Photo: VNA)
A customer conduct transactions at Vietcombank headquarters. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A wave of deposit rate cuts is sweeping across the banking system following the direction from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), in a move aimed at reducing funding costs and improving access to credit for businesses and households. However, the policy shift underscores a complex balancing act, as pressures from inflation, exchange rates, and system liquidity remain.

From market distortions to a more balanced approach

Shortly after assuming office on April 9, newly appointed central bank governor Pham Duc An convened his first meeting with 46 credit institutions, outlining key monetary policy priorities for 2026.

Under the newly announced framework, the central bank is targeting inflation at around 4.5% per annum, while maintaining a flexible and accommodative monetary stance, with readiness to provide liquidity support when necessary.

Notably, commercial banks have been instructed to reduce deposit rates by 50–100 basis points on new deposits with maturities of six months or longer, effective from April 10. The move aligns with the Government’s broader economic strategy, particularly as ambitions for double-digit growth in the coming period require a more stable and sustainable interest rate environment, rather than the sharp increases seen recently.

Following the directive, several banks moved swiftly to adjust deposit rates. State-owned lenders, including Agribank and Vietcombank, cut rates by around 0.5% per annum for longer-term deposits of 24 months and above.

Joint-stock banks such as VPBank, SeABank, BVBank and Sacombank also followed suit, typically lowering rates by 0.3–0.5%, particularly for medium- and long-term terms.

At a recent seminar, Nguyen Hung, head of TPBank, noted that the governor’s initial focus on interest rates reflected emerging market distortions. Deposit rates had surged sharply in early April, with some banks offering as much as 9% per annum for 6–12 month terms, an increase of 2–2.5 percentage points compared with the fourth quarter of 2025.

“This reflects an unusual development, given that actual capital demand has not risen significantly,” he said, attributing the spike largely to competitive rate hikes among banks seeking to attract deposits, rather than underlying economic fundamentals. With inflation at around 4%, he suggested a more appropriate deposit rate range would be 6–7%.

Flexible monetary policy management

The easing of deposit rates is gradually creating room for commercial banks to lower lending rates.

Notably, Nam A Bank has recorded one of the sharpest reductions, cutting lending rates by up to 3 percentage points per annum for individual customers from April 11. Meanwhile, KienlongBank has reduced rates by around 1 percentage point for both retail and corporate clients. Agribank has adopted a linked mechanism, whereby a 0.5-percentage-point reduction in 24-month deposit rates is mirrored by corresponding cuts in medium- and long-term lending rates.

While not yet widespread across the system, these developments signal the early stages of a broader downward trend in lending rates, in line with central bank policy.

According to Nguyen Xuan Binh, head of analysis at KBSV, deposit rates for 12-month terms are currently averaging 6–7.5% per annum, levels considered reasonable. If maintained, lending rates, including for higher-risk sectors such as real estate, could fall to around 10.5–12% per annum.

Taking a more cautious view, analysts at Mirae Asset (Vietnam) suggested that the recent coordinated rate cuts are aimed primarily at stabilising the market, rather than signalling a strong easing cycle. System liquidity continues to be managed flexibly, while credit growth remains under control.

Associate Professor, Dr. Tran Hoang Ngan, a member of the National Assembly, emphasised that monetary policy must currently pursue multiple objectives simultaneously, from inflation control and growth support to safeguarding banking system stability. Nevertheless, maintaining liquidity and overall system stability remains the top priority./.

VNA
#Vietnam Deposit rate cut #State Bank of Vietnam #Pham Duc An Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Resolution in Action

Related News

See more

Booths of Vietnamese cooperatives and enterprises at the Halal Expo 2025 exhibition in Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)

Türkiye seen as promising market for Vietnam’s Halal products

With a large Muslim population, Türkiye serves as both a major consumer market and a well-developed processing hub for such products. Meanwhile, Vietnam is gradually establishing its capacity to supply Halal goods, particularly in processed foods, agricultural produce, beverages, tourism services and logistics.

A view of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang charts mega merger for global eco-city vision

Da Nang has set a target of having at least five financial technology (FinTech) businesses with revenues of over 1 trillion VND (40 million USD) yearly, while the Free Trade Zone would contribute 17.9% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).

A VinFast electric motorbike showroom. (Photo: vinfastecoxe.vn)

Fuel hikes push electric motorbike sales

Electric motorcycle sales by Honda Vietnam, Yamaha Motor Vietnam, Piaggio Vietnam, SYM Vietnam and Suzuki Vietnam, rose by 8.3% year-on-year to 729,121 units.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

PM orders sharp cuts to business conditions for double-digit growth

Vietnam now maintains 198 conditional business lines and 4,603 business conditions. Under the Party Central Committee conclusion, ministries and agencies must cut at least 30% of existing conditional business lines, or about 60 business lines, while eliminating all redundant conditions.

Delegates at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Slovakia PMs attend business forum to boost bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on businesses of Vietnam and Slovakia to strengthen partnerships in areas of mutual strength and demand, particularly in manufacturing, high technology, automotive industry, precision engineering, automation, renewable energy, green transition, logistics, supply chain connectivity, digital transformation, and human resource development.

Pomelos of Dong Thap province are exported to the Australian market. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap exports first pomelo shipment to Australia

Dong Thap has now secured its first pomelo growing area that meets export requirements for Australia, facilitated by Blue Ocean Import-Export JSC. This milestone is expected to serve as a foundation for expanding market access in the coming period.

Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang (seventh from left) poses for a photo with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada at the Vietnam booth at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes tourism at travel expo in Canada

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada joined the exhibition to promote Vietnam as an attractive travel destination. With support from domestic tourism companies and tour operators, the Vietnam booth attracted attention thanks to its well-designed displays and informative materials.

Sun Group partners with Dragone to jointly establish a new standard for performing arts in Vietnam (Photo: Sun Group)

Phu Quoc set for a global spotlight with Sun Group–Dragone flagship show

The agreement signed on April 10 represents Dragone’s first formal entry into Vietnam through a strategic partnership, underscoring the country’s growing appeal to leading global creative companies. It also reinforces Sun Group’s role as a pioneer in bringing world-class performing arts experiences to Vietnamese audiences.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (third, left) and delegates press buttons to start the project (Photo: VNA)

Work starts on Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hanoi - Quang Ninh high-speed railway line, Vietnam's first inter-regional high-speed railway, held in Quang Ninh province on April 12.

VinFast EV sales jump 127% in March 2026. (Photo: Vinfast)

VinFast EV sales jump 127%, cementing market dominance

According to its report, all models in VinFast’s EV lineup recorded strong growth in March. Notably, on March 28 alone, the company completed 3,520 orders, the highest number ever recorded in a single day by an automotive brand in Vietnam.