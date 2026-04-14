Politics

NA moves to fast-track digital legislature, innovation framework

A key outcome was the development of a comprehensive set of guiding documents to implement Resolution No.57, including regulations on organisational structure, operational rules and the 2026 work plan.

National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the meeting. (Photo: Portal of the National Assembly)
National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the meeting. (Photo: Portal of the National Assembly)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Dien, who heads the legislature’s Steering Committee on science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, chaired a meeting on April 13 to consolidate the body and set out key tasks for 2026, focusing on building a digital legislature and improving the institutional framework for science and technology.

In his conclusion remarks, Dien commended the Steering Committee’s standing body and its task force for closely coordinating with relevant agencies to implement Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation. He noted that key assignments set by the central steering body for 2025 had been successfully fulfilled.

The committee agreed to propose a restructuring plan to the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee and the NA Standing Committee, while identifying priority tasks for 2026 and clarifying mandates and responsibilities of each member.

Reporting on progress, Head of the Steering Committee’s assisting task force and Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, Tran Van Khai, said the NA Standing Committee had issued important resolutions in August 2025 establishing the Steering Committee and defining its functions, followed by further consolidation in November 2025. Despite not holding a formal session earlier due to a heavy legislative workload and preparations for the 16th-tenure NA elections, the committee’s standing agencies and task force had proactively advanced tasks through flexible coordination, meeting all requirements set for 2025.

dien-1.jpg
Delegates at the meeting (Photo: Portal of the National Assembly)

A key outcome was the development of a comprehensive set of guiding documents to implement Resolution No.57, including regulations on organisational structure, operational rules and the 2026 work plan. These documents outline clear roadmaps and assign specific responsibilities, particularly in reviewing draft laws related to science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, Khai said.

Digital transformation efforts have also gained traction, notably through the “Digital Literacy for All – Digital National Assembly” initiative. The NA’s Party Committee has been among the pioneers in promoting this movement. By late February 2026, 4,826 deputies and staff had joined online training courses, with more than 4,000 completing the full programme, surpassing the target completion rate. A standardised framework on digital competencies and artificial intelligence (AI) applications has also been approved and widely deployed.

At its first session, the task force presented five major proposals, including a draft resolution to restructure the Steering Committee for the new term, ensuring broad participation from NA bodies, ministries, sectors and technology enterprises, while clearly defining responsibilities and coordination mechanisms.

Another draft sets out eight groups of tasks and four groups of powers for the committee and task force, establishing a governance model based on democratic centralism, with clear delegation and accountability.

The 2026 work programme is identified as an “acceleration year,” featuring 36 task groups linked to key performance indicators and deliverables. Priorities include improving the legal framework, advancing digital transformation in NA operations, applying AI and big data in lawmaking, digitising records, developing digital infrastructure, ensuring information security and moving toward a paperless office model.

Targets include equipping all deputies and staff with digital signatures, digitising all non-classified documents and completing a digital NA architecture compatible with e-government systems. Integrated software platforms will be deployed to support legislative, supervisory and decision-making functions.

The “Digital Literacy for All – Digital National Assembly” initiative will be further expanded through e-learning platforms, certification systems and a network of “digital ambassadors” to promote digital skills across the system.

According to the task force, implementation will follow the “six clarities” approach, backed by data-driven monitoring and evaluation, with clear inspection and accountability mechanisms, towards enhancing the effectiveness of the NA while fostering science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation in the time to come./.

VNA
#NA #digital legislature #innovation framework #Resolution No. 57 #clear roadmaps
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Digital transformation

Related News

The third session of the National Election Council on November 10 (Photo: VNA)

NA unveils digital election portal for 2026 vote

The portal provides comprehensive information, documents, and guidance on election procedures from the Party, NEC, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front, and municipal and provincial election committees.

See more

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) welcomes Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi in April 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China: New momentum for trade growth

In 2025, China remained Vietnam’s largest trading partner. Conversely, Vietnam was China’s biggest trading partner in ASEAN and ranked fourth globally, with two-way trade reaching 256.4 billion USD, up 24.8% year-on-year. In the first two months of 2026 alone, trade turnover hit 66.7 billion USD, an increase of 30.2%.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico on April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Slovak PM concludes official visit to Vietnam

The visit by Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico on April 12-14 was described as a vivid demonstration of Slovakia’s goodwill and high regard for the traditional friendship between the two countries, marking a significant milestone that opens a new phase of more stable and substantive development in bilateral ties.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Promoting traditional friendship, enhancing strategic connectivity between Vietnam and China: Top leader

Building on the foundation of friendship carefully nurtured by previous generations of leaders of the two countries, on the high-level common perceptions that have been established, on the determination of agencies, sectors and localities, and on the support of the people of both countries, Vietnam–China relations will certainly continue to develop in a stable, healthy and long-term sustainable manner, bringing more tangible benefits to the two Parties, States and peoples, and making increasingly positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

From left: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (3rd) and visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (2nd) enjoy the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi on the evening of April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Slovak leaders attend friendship concert in Hanoi

In the near future, further artistic exchanges between Vietnam and Slovakia are anticipated, with Slovak orchestras and ensembles expected to perform in Vietnam, while Vietnamese artists will have opportunities to showcase their talents in Slovakia, thereby deepening bilateral cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hosts Slovak Prime Minister

Slovakia always considers Vietnam the most important partner in Southeast Asia and one of its top three partners in Asia. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and the signing of multiple cooperation agreements between ministries, agencies and businesses would provide fresh momentum for collaboration.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal National Guard Service of Russia in Hanoi on April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives head of Russia’s Federal National Guard Service

Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, expressing satisfaction at the regular exchanges and contacts maintained between agencies of both countries at various levels, contributing to strengthened bilateral ties.

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc presents the appointment decision to Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Duc Thai (Photo: VNA)

Le Duc Thai named Secretary of Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee

New Secretary of the Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee Le Duc Thai pledged to lead by example, uphold unity and creativity, seize opportunities and overcome challenges to successfully achieve the goals set out in the resolution of the provincial Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term, contributing to the nationwide rollout of the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution.

At the phone talks between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and LDP President and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae (Photo: VNA)

Top leader holds phone talks with Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and position in the regionc, calling it a key partner to advance Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision. Japan greatly values Vietnam’s policy of independence and self-reliance and supports its development goals in a new era.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the conference (Photo; VNA)

Top leader chairs conference announcing personnel appointments

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam demanded the appointed officials' absolute loyalty to the Party’s goals and ideals, firm political mettle, and strict compliance with organisational discipline. He instructed them to lead by example, match words with action, and put the interests of the nation, Party and people above all else.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam takes part in ASEAN Finance Ministers' meeting

Vietnam reaffirmed its development strategy for 2021–2025 and 2026, based on three pillars - institutional reform, infrastructure development, and human resources, with infrastructure as a top priority to drive new growth.

Wei Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondent. (Photo: VNA)

Guangxi eyes boundless cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnam has remained Guangxi’s largest trading partner for 27 consecutive years. In 2025, bilateral trade exceeded 300 billion CNY (43.4 billion USD) for the first time, ranking third among China’s provincial-level localities.