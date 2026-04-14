☕ Afternoon briefing on April 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Beijing on April 14 morning, beginning a four-day state visit to China at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly are welcomed at Beijing Capital International Airport on April 14 morning. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader and delegation were welcomed at Beijing Capital International Airport by Politburo member and Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee Yin Li; Member of the CPC Central Committee and Head of its International Department Liu Haixing; Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei and his spouse; Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh and his spouse; along with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in China and representatives of the Vietnamese community and students in the country. Read full story



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visited the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei province on April 14, shortly after arriving in Beijing International Airport for his four-day state visit to China.



The Vietnamese leader and his entourage were briefed on the master plan and development model of Xiong’an by Secretary of the Hebei provincial Party Committee Ni Yuefeng, who accompanied the delegation during the trip. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered that second campuses of Bach Mai and Viet Duc hospitals in the northern province of Ninh Binh become operational in the second quarter without further delay, as directed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a working session between Government leaders and relevant ministries and agencies in Hanoi on April 14, PM Hung said the Government is moving aggressively to break long-standing bottlenecks and revive stalled projects, particularly in the health sector. Read full story



- Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico left Hanoi on the early morning of April 14, concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.



During the visit, Fico paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi. Read full story



- As Vietnam accelerates digital banking and develops an international financial centre, cooperation with Australia in financial technology (fintech) and regulatory technology (regtech) is expected to unlock significant opportunities for building a modern, transparent, and globally connected financial ecosystem.

The outlook was highlighted at a conference on the strategic vision for the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) and Vietnam–Australia cooperation potential, jointly organised on April 14 by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission and the VIFC-HCMC executive authority. Read full story

- The Vietnamese motorcycle market in Q1 2026 witnessed notable developments, with a strong acceleration in the shift towards electric motorcycles, while gasoline-powered ones continued to maintain steady growth.



According to the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), sales by its members, including Honda Vietnam, Yamaha Motor Vietnam, Piaggio Vietnam, SYM Vietnam and Suzuki Vietnam, rose by 8.3% year-on-year to 729,121 units. Read full story



- Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan has signed a decision approving the Vietnam Research Excellence Fellowship (VREF) for the 2026–2030 period.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)





VREF is designed to deliver on the Party’s guidelines, notably the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, which targets breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation, as well as Resolution 71-NQ/TW dated August 22, 2025 on education and training development. Read full story.



- The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi on April 14 launched the 2026 fundraising campaign for the “For Vietnam’s Sea and Islands” Fund, an initiative reflecting the capital’s enduring solidarity and responsibility towards forces who are safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty.



Addressing the event, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Bui Huyen Mai highlighted that, in recent years, Hanoi has upheld its tradition of “standing with the nation” through a wide range of meaningful activities directed towards the country’s sea and islands. These efforts have included public awareness campaigns, mobilisation drives, and visits by delegations to encourage and support military personnel and residents stationed on islands./. Read full story