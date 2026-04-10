Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 10

The ceremony marking the conferment of the “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” title on Military Region 3, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu's official visit to Cambodia, and statistics of public investment disbursement in Q1 are among news highlights on April 10.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 10 requested Military Region 3 to firmly grasp the situation and provide timely and accurate strategic advice for the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national development.

Addressing a ceremony held in the northern city of Hai Phong to mark the conferment of the “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” title on Military Region 3, the leader stressed the need for Military Region 3 to propose appropriate and well-targeted policies and solutions to help with national construction and development, while coordinating closely with local authorities and relevant forces to build a strong all-people national defence posture closely linked to the people-based security posture and a solid foundation of people’s support. Read full story

– Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu held talks with Chairman of the Standing Board of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on April 10, reaffirming the two sides’ resolve to further strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between their countries.

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The talks between Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Chairman of the Standing Board of the Cambodian People's Party Central Committee Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

The talks took place at the January 7 Palace, the headquarters of the CPP Central Committee, following an official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation. Read full story

– Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Acting Head of State, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), and President of the Cambodian Senate Cambodia Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on April 10.

He expressed confidence that under King Norodom Sihamoni’s reign, the CPP leadership headed by Hun Sen, and the Government led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will notch even greater and more sweeping achievements this year, and hit its development targets, raising living standards, and further elevating its global and regional standing. Read full story

– Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on April 10, part of his official visit to Cambodia.

He stressed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always keep in mind and treasure the profound sentiment, strong support and valuable assistance extended by generations of Cambodian leaders and people in fostering the two countries’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability. Read full story

– Public investment disbursement nationwide was estimated at 110 trillion VND (4.23 billion USD) as of the late March, or 11% of the Government-assigned capital plan, the Finance Ministry told its quarterly press briefing in Hanoi on April 9.

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Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi speaks at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

The figures signalled improvement from a year earlier. The first-quarter disbursement rate was 1.2 percentage points higher than in Q1 2025, while the total disbursed value jumped by roughly 30 trillion VND year-on-year. Read full story

– Vietnam’s Jet A-1 aviation fuel supply is showing positive signs, ensuring availability through the end of April and meeting passenger demand as well as airlines’ operational plans during the upcoming April 30–May 1 holiday peak.

The information was affirmed by Do Hong Cam, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, at the Ministry of Construction’s regular press briefing on April 9. Read full story./.

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